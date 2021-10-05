After finishing 4th at regionals Wednesday, Sept. 29, the Sun Prairie girls golf team earned an opportunity to compete in the sectionals Monday, Oct. 4 at Foxboro Golf Course in Oregon, WI. Here, the girls finished 4th again with a team score of 354. Unfortunately, only the top two teams advance to state.
Junior Isabel Royle turned in the best card of the day for Sun Prairie with an 84. Right behind her was her twin sister Sophia with an 88. Junior Margo Woldt finished with a 90. Senior Lexi Veldkamp turned in a 92 and junior Lucy Strey rounded things out with a 96.
Middleton won the event with a team score of 319. Their best golfer on the day was Ellie Frisch, who shot a 72, tied for best on the day. Joining Middleton in advancing to state is Waunakee. Izzi Sticker, a sophomore, was the golfer who tied Frisch for the best score on the day. Individual qualifiers from the regional include Oregon freshman Addison Sabel with am 81, Oregon senior Emily Hopp with an 81, and Baraboo senior Caroline Lewison with an 82.
With four of the five varsity golfers returning next season, there's reason for optimism as this team continues to improve. There will be high expectations for the Cardinals next season as the retuning players all showed solid improvement throughout this season.