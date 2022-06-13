Guess who's back? The Sun Prairie baseball team has punched a ticket to its third consecutive (excluding the cancelled 2020 season) WIAA state finals tournament. The Cardinals are the reigning champions and were named the top seed for Division 1. Let's take a closer look at Sun Prairie's journey, and what is on the road in front of them.
How they got here
The Cardinals flexed their typical dominance in the regular season of 2022. After a bit of a rocky start that saw the youthful Cardinals start the year 3-2, Sun Prairie ripped into a jaw-dropping streak where it won 20 of their last 21, including 16 straight to end the regular season.
This massive win streak led Sun Prairie to 16-2 record in conference play, earning them a Big Eight title in the process.
On top of a conference championship, Sun Prairie's run and pedigree as one of the state's best programs earned it the top seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1. The high seed also meant the Cardinals got a first-round bye.
After taking their well-deserved break, they faced off with No. 8 seed Monona Grove in the regional championship. The Cardinals took care of business, scoring nine runs in the third inning to cruise to a 10-3 victory.
The win put Sun Prairie into the sectional semifinal against rival and No. 4 seeded Middleton. Sun Prairie had won both regular season meetings, and the trend continued in the postseason. Despite Middleton jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Sun Prairie bounced back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Sun Prairie never again relinquished the lead, grinding out a tough 5-3 victory for a spot in the sectional final.
There, the Cardinals met No. 3 seed Waunakee. The Warriors were one of Sun Prairie's three losses in the regular season, but it was out for revenge this time around. Sun Prairie cruised thanks to a dominant pitching performance from junior Zach Brzezinski. He allowed just one run in his seven innings of work, allowing his offense the time to score nine to secure a dominant win and a sectional championship.
Seeding State
Sun Prairie is one of just four No. 1 seeds from the eight Division 1 sectional groupings to advance to the state finals. Joining them as top dogs who earned a trip to state are Arrowhead, Eau Claire North, and Milton.
Sectional 2's No. 1 seed, Kimberly, was upset in the regional championship by No. 5 De Pere. Sectional 6's No 1 seed, Whitefish Bay, which was also the No. 1 team in the final WBCA rankings, lost in the sectional championship to No. 3 seed Menomonee Falls. Sectional 7's No. 1 seed, Marquette, also fell in the sectional championship to No. 2 seed Greendale. The same fate awaited Sectional 8's No. 1 seed, Franklin, as it lost to No. 2 seed Westosha Central.
Sun Prairie was deemed the top seed as the Cardinals had already toppled Arrowhead 4-3 in a midseason non-conference matchup. Eau Claire North took the No. 2 seed, followed by Arrowhead at 3, Westosha Central at 4, Menomonee Falls at 5, Milton at 6, Greendale at 7, and Bay Port at 8.
The first step
Sun Prairie's journey to a state title defense begins with a familiar opponent, No. 8 seed Bay Port. These two behemoths of Wisconsin baseball met for the WIAA state championship last season. Sun Prairie emerged with an 11-2 victory to claim its ninth state championship, the most in state history.
The Pirates of Bay Port turned in a 15-9 overall record in the regular season, including a 12-6 mark in the Fox River Classic conference to finish in 4th.
Sun Prairie and Bay Port share just one common opponent from the regular season, Brookfield East. Sun Prairie, Bay Port, and Brookfield East were all part of a weekend quad at Sun Prairie High School on Saturday, May 14. Sun Prairie beat Brookfield East 13-3 and Bay Port also beat it, 9-0. Ironically, Sun Prairie and Bay Port never faced each other.
Participating in Sectional 2 of Division 1, Bay Port earned a No. 7 seed and played the role of spoiler. The Pirates kicked off the state tournament by upsetting No. 2 seed Ashwaubenon 3-2 in 11 innings to win a regional championship. They rode the momentum from that win to a 3-2 win over No. 3 seed Hortonville to buy a spot in the sectional championship. There, Bay Port avenged two regular season losses to conference rival and No. 5 seed De Pere, winning 11-2 to punch a ticket to state.
Watch for No. 6 at the plate as Ky Mueller leads the team in batting average with a .406 and slugging percentage with a 0.652. He also leads the team in hits (28), runs scored (26), and home runs (2). Grant Gill and Brandon Black are a couple more big bats to watch for at the dish. They tied for the team lead in RBIs this season with 19 each.
Sun Prairie is set to square off with Bay Port on Tuesday, June 14 in the second game of the first session. The first game of the session has a first pitch set for 8 am, so Sun Prairie's game will likely kick off around 10-10:30 am.
What's next?
A win in the state quarterfinals against Bay Port would propel Sun Prairie to the semifinals later that same day. The Cardinals would be up against either No. 4 seed Westosha Central or No. 5 seed Menomonee Falls. That game would start at approximately 5:30 pm.
Two wins on Tuesday would earn Sun Prairie a spot in the state finals and a day of rest. The Division 1 state final is set for Thursday, June 16 at 6 pm.