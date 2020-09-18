WEEK 2
Thursday’s Game
Cleveland over Cincinnati
Sunday’s Games
Chicago over NY Giants
Dallas over Atlanta
Green Bay over Detroit
Tennessee over Jacksonville
Minnesota over Indianapolis
Buffalo over Miami
San Francisco over NY Jets
Philadelphia over LA Rams
Pittsburgh over Denver
Tampa Bay over Carolina
Arizona over Washington
Kansas City over San Diego
Baltimore over Houston
Seattle over New England
Monday’s Game
Las Vegas over New Orleans
WEEK 1 RESULTS: 12-4
TO DATE: 12-4
