WEEK 2

Thursday’s Game

Cleveland over Cincinnati

Sunday’s Games

Chicago over NY Giants

Dallas over Atlanta

Green Bay over Detroit

Tennessee over Jacksonville

Minnesota over Indianapolis

Buffalo over Miami

San Francisco over NY Jets

Philadelphia over LA Rams

Pittsburgh over Denver

Tampa Bay over Carolina

Arizona over Washington

Kansas City over San Diego

Baltimore over Houston

Seattle over New England

Monday’s Game

Las Vegas over New Orleans

WEEK 1 RESULTS: 12-4

TO DATE: 12-4

