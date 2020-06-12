Sun Prairie’s Spencer Bartel and Noah Wendler have been selected for the 2020 Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic.
Bartel and Wendler were chosen to compete for the South Team.
With the 2020 season having been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, players were selected based on previous All-State and all-conference recognition, 2019 statistics, whether or not they are planning on playing college baseball, and recommendations from fellow coaches.
Bartel was a first-team Big Eight Conference outfielder and earned WBCA All-State honorable mention honors after batting .489 with team-highs in hits (46), runs (32), triples (10) and doubles (9) while driving in 25 runs his junior year.
Bartel will play at Madison College next season.
Wendler, a right-handed pitcher, was a second-team Big Eight Conference selection as a junior. He had a breakout season going 7-1 with a 0.86 earned run average. Wendler appeared in 14 games, allowing just six earned runs in 48 ⅔ innings.
He will play at UW-Whitewater following graduation.
Unfortunately, the annual WBCA All-Star Classic which was to be played in late June, was cancelled.
