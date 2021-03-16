Hockey Postseason Honors Announced
Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield named Big Ten Player of the Year after capturing Scoring Champion honors for the second-straight season
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network announced the hockey All-Big Ten teams and individual award winners on Tuesday as selected by the conference’s coaches and a media panel.
Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield was named the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year, while also earning Scoring Champion honors with 43 points in 24 conference games. Minnesota’s Jack LaFontaine was named the Goaltender of the Year, while Michigan’s Cam York was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year, which is awarded to a defenseman or forward. The Wolverines’ Thomas Bordeleau collected Freshman of the Year laurels, while Wisconsin’s Tony Granato was selected as the Coach of the Year.
The Big Ten also recognized seven Sportsmanship Award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.
The complete All-Big Ten teams, as well as a list of other honorees, can be found below.
2020-21 All-Big Ten Hockey Team and Individual Awards
As selected by Big Ten Coaches and Media Voting Panel
FIRST TEAM
Sampo Ranta, F, Minnesota
COLE CAUFIELD, F, WISCONSIN
Dylan Holloway, F, Wisconsin
Cam York, D, Michigan
Jackson LaCombe, D, Minnesota
Jack LaFontaine, G, Minnesota
SECOND TEAM
Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan
Alex Steeves, F, Notre Dame
Linus Weissbach, F, Wisconsin
Owen Power, D, Michigan
Spencer Stastney, D, Notre Dame
Strauss Mann, G, Michigan
HONORABLE MENTION
Matty Beniers, F, Michigan
Kent Johnson, F, Michigan
Ben Meyers, F, Minnesota
Scott Reedy, F, Minnesota
Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota
Alex Limoges, F, Penn State
Ty Pelton-Byce, F, Wisconsin
Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan
Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State
Brock Faber, D, Minnesota
Ryan Johnson, D, Minnesota
Ty Emberson, D, Wisconsin
Drew DeRidder, G, Michigan State
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Matty Beniers, F, Michigan
THOMAS BORDELEAU, F, MICHIGAN
Kent Johnson, F, Michigan
OWEN POWER, D, MICHIGAN
Brock Faber, D, Minnesota
Cameron Rowe, G, Wisconsin
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
COLE CAUFIELD, F, WISCONSIN
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (Defenseman or Forward):
Cam York, D, Michigan
GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR:
Jack LaFontaine, G, Minnesota
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Tony Granato, Wisconsin
SCORING CHAMPION:
Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin
UNANIMOUS SELECTION IN ALL CAPS
BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD HONOREES:
Jack Becker, Michigan; Tommy Miller, Michigan State; Cullen Munson, Minnesota; Matt Hellickson, Notre Dame; Austin Pooley, Ohio State; Oskar Autio, Penn State; Brock Caufield, Wisconsin.
