It’s finally here … the 2020 Sun Prairie volleyball season … in 2021.
Wait, what?
After Sun Prairie and the rest of the Big Eight Conference chose not to participate in the fall of 2020, the Cardinals will now compete in a six-week alternate fall season.
“It’s great to be back in the gym,” said Sun Prairie head coach T.J. Rantala. “These are awesome kids, we love working with them, so it’s just awesome to be back.”
The Cardinals were back in the gymnasium for the first time on Monday, Feb. 22, practicing at Patrick Marsh Middle School. A few days later they were back at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.
“It’s different,” Rantala said. “I’ve always had all of our teams (freshmen through varsity) at the high school, but needless to say in these times we can’t. Our freshman are practicing at Cardinals Heights (Upper Middle School) while the JV and varsity practices are staggered at the high school; we have a nice large facility that we’re able to practice at.”
Sun Prairie’s last competition was the 2019 WIAA Division 1 State Tournament quarterfinals, where they lost in four sets to eventual state champion Hartland Arrowhead and finished the season with a 41-8 record.
The state tournament appearance was the second in as many years and fifth since 2012.
“I think the expectation is always high no matter who we play; we have high expectations for the girls and the girls have high expectations of themselves. We are very proud of what we’ve built in Sun Prairie and have a lot of great athletes who can step up and keep us where we need to be,” said Rantala.
With the latest Public Health of Madison and Dane County order allowing up to 25 persons inside of Dane County facilities, Sun Prairie and the surrounding programs competing in the alternate fall season elected to have rosters of 12 players.
“My attention is solely focused on the 12 varsity players, versus in other years where I’ve been able to work with every level,” said Rantala.
Sun Prairie returns several key players from the 2019 WIAA state team, including All-Big Eight Conference selections Payton Addink, Maggie Allaman and Emily Mickelson.
Addink, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, had a remarkable junior season that led to both first-team All-Big Eight and honorable mention Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State recognition.
Addink, who in the fall signed a national letter of intent to play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, finished the season with 257 kills, 273 digs, 41 assists and 30 blocks while leading the team with 118 service aces.
Allaman, a 5-10 middle blocker, had a breakout junior year with 165 kills, 75 blocks and 35 service aces to earn honorable mention All-Big Eight status.
In the fall Allman became one of the first-ever Division 1 recruits at St. Thomas University in Minnesota.
“This is both their third year on varsity, they’re both scholarship players and we do rely on them a lot,” Rantala said of Addink and Allaman. “Now we’re looking for their leadership; they did a great job through the fall of being leaders when we weren’t having a season.”
Mickelson also had a big junior year earning honorable mention All-Big Eight honors. The 5-3 defensive specialist/libero had a team-leading 338 digs to go along with 57 service aces and was second on the team with 83 assists.
“Emily’s hurt right now, she’s got an injured ankle, so we’ll have her back in about a week or two,” said Rantala.
According to Rantala she and her staff are looking for big things out of Sienna Roling, a junior outside hitter, while junior Lily Schellpfeffer will begin the season as the team’s main setter
Seniors Landry Nelson (OH/RS), Sam Schumann (MB/RS), Haley Winter (DS) and Cora Lubahn (DS) return as well.
“I truly think all of our seniors have embraced whatever it is that they have to do. They’re saying: ‘This is what we have, let’s make the best of it.’” said Rantala. “I do see a great sense of team.”
The Cardinals also are looking forward to the play of underclassmen Kendall Weisensel, a junior outside hitter/defensive specialist, junior Tyra Anderson, a junior middle blocker/right-side hitter, and sophomore Avree Antony, a sophomore middle blocker/right-side hitter
One player the program will be without is Josie Halbleib. The first-team All-Big Eight setter transferred to Howards Grove and helped lead them to repeat as WIAA Division 3 state champions last fall.
Staying Healthy
Health is of the absolute importance to the program and its entire surroundings.
“We have a lot of COVID protocols and the girls are very conscientious about them. They get ready 6-feet apart, our masks are always on and we have hand sanitizer pretty much everywhere,” said Rantala. “They’re being smart and know if we don’t follow those protocols, we could get shut down.
“We already have a short season and we don’t want to lose any bits of it.”
While it’s been well over a year since the Cardinals competed in high school volleyball, they did participate in a fall league in Appleton put on by Prep Dig.
“Parents helped organize it and we had a few dads that stepped in to coach, so they had an opportunity to compete a little bit here and there,” Rantala said. “It was a good opportunity for the kids who weren’t allowed to play in the fall.”
No Madison Schools
With The Madison Metropolitan School District’s decision to cancel all competitions/events through April 4, that leaves somewhat of a void in Sun Prairie’s schedule as Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison East and Madison West will not be participating.
Currently, the Cardinals will play Big Eight programs Beloit Memorial, Middleton and Verona and both Janesville Craig and Parker, along with non-conference duals against DeForest, Oshkosh West and Appleton North.
Sun Prairie begins its alternate fall season tonight hosting DeForest in a 6 p.m. start at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.
