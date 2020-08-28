Not everybody can say they will be part of a trivia question years down the road, but that’s just what Sun Prairie senior Maggie Allaman will be perceived as.
Allaman is part of the first Division 1 volleyball recruiting class in the University of St. Thomas history.
“Our class is going to be so special,” said the 5-foot-10 middle hitter. “I’m so excited.”
This July St. Thomas was granted approval by the NCAA to make the transition from Division III to Division I athletics. The move allowed them to grant scholarships to athletes, something that is not allowed in D-III.
Allaman will not immediately receive a scholarship, however.
“They only have four scholarships (to offer) because it’s their first year of being D-I, so I have a possibility of getting one by my junior or senior year because they’ll have more scholarships by then,” she explained. “That was definitely a plus.”
Allaman earned honorable mention All-Big Eight Conference honors as a junior, all while battling injuries to her ankle and finger throughout the season.
“The injuries were challenging, I just had to push through,” Allman said.
Allaman finished second on the team with a 44.6% kill rate, was third on the squad with 75 blocks, had a .303 hitting percentage and added 165 kills and 18 digs helping the Cardinals to a second-place finish in the Big Eight and 41-8 overall record.
She also was a key part of Sun Prairie reaching the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for a second consecutive season. The Cardinals lost 3-1 to eventual champion Hartland Arrowhead in the quarterfinals.
Allaman was excited for a possible third trip to state, but that likely ended when the Big Eight decided to move fall sports to the spring due to COVID-19; the WIAA has not decided on whether or not there will be a state tournament in the spring.
“It’s my senior year and (right now) there’s no closure,” Allaman said with some disappointment. “We would have been the first Sun Prairie team to go (to state) three years in a row, so that would have been cool; I would love to play, I still have stuff to prove to my current coaches and future coaches, and I have a lot to work on still because going D-I is a whole other level of volleyball.”
Allaman chose UST for several reasons, the campus and head coach two of them.
“The campus is beautiful,” she said. “And the coach is amazing, so that was a draw as well.”
The Tommies are led by head coach Thanh Pham. In 18 seasons, Pham has a 453-120 record while leading the program to 12 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles and 14 NCAA Division III playoff berths.
St. Thomas won the MIAC with an 11-0 record and finished 30-5 overall in their final season in Division III.
“Her recruiting process was quite untraditional,” said Sun Prairie volleyball head coach TJ Rantala. “Injuries wouldn’t allow her to play club volleyball, and then (in March) coronavirus shut it down. She just had to rely on a lot of film and a lot of talking; it’s an amazing opportunity for her.”
Rantala describes Allaman as “a quiet kid by nature” but on the court she does her job.
“She is a workhorse,” Rantala said. “Nobody is out there working harder than Maggie as far as trying to learn the game. Sometimes she does get a little overlooked, but then when the play is over you’re asking, ‘Who got that point or block?’ And then you realize it’s Maggie.”
SPRING
UNCERTAINTY
Like many top-tier volleyball players, Allaman may have to make a choice when it comes to the spring: whether to play high school or club volleyball. The WIAA has not yet made a decision on whether or not to allow volleyball players to play during both seasons that will be occurring at the same time.
“I don’t know if I should play with my high school team or club ball to get training,” she said. “I obviously have to think about my future, though.”
Allaman, who started out as a libero before moving to the middle, has played for Capital Volleyball Academy, but is considering making the move to FC Elite Volleyball Club.
