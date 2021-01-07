Sun Prairie was among several schools proposing to make a football-only move during the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Conference Realignment Task Force Committee reviewed plans Wednesday, Jan. 6. Those plans were initially advanced for further consideration and to conduct appeals of realignment requests that were denied last month.
The 11-player realignment proposals that were advanced for further review — including a combination of those submitted by both Sun Prairie East and the future Sun Prairie West, as well as De Soto, Horicon/Hustisford and Pardeeville, River Falls and West Salem — will be advanced to the Board of Control for final approval at its March 5 meeting.
“This was kind of the second step,” said Sun Prairie Director of Athletics and Activities Eric Nee. “The initial proposal went to the WIAA in November and they made some slight modifications to my original proposal.”
According to Nee, the original plan had eight Badger Conference schools, but then dropping to seven, with Reedsburg and Baraboo moving to the Mississippi Valley Conference, allowing for six conference games and one conference crossover meeting.
“That was the modification that the Task Force made back in November, it passed unanimously, and moved forward to Wednesday’s meeting,” Nee said.
The 11-player realignment plans to be reviewed by the Board moves 20 programs from their existing conference affiliation. An additional three programs will change conference affiliation if the Marinette proposal is advanced from the February committee meeting and approved by the Board at its March 5 meeting. If approved, the football-only realignment plans become effective in 2022. The list of 11-player programs changing conferences in plans being advanced to the Board are:
11-Player
· Baraboo of the Badger-Small Conference to the Mississippi Valley Conference.
· Beloit Memorial of the Big Eight Conference to the Southern Lakes Conference.
· DeForest of the Badger-Large Conference to the Badger-Small Conference.
· Delavan-Darien of the Southern Lakes Conference to the Rock Valley Conference.
· Edgewood of the Rock Valley Conference to the Capitol Conference.Horicon/Hustisford of the Capitol Conference to the Eastern Suburban Conference.
· Iowa-Grant of the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League to the Ridge & Valley Conference.
· Janesville Craig of the Badger Conference-Large to the Big Eight Conference.
· Janesville Parker of the Badger Conference-Large to the Big Eight Conference.
· Lancaster of the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference.
· New Glarus/Monticello of the Southwest Wisconsin Conference to the Capitol Conference.
· Pardeeville of the Eastern Suburban Conference to the Trailways Conference.
· Pittsville of the Central Wisconsin-Small Conference to the Marawood Conference.
· Reedsburg of the Badger-Small Conference to the Mississippi Valley Conference.
· Rice Lake of the Big Rivers Conference to the Middle Border Conference.
· River Falls of the Mississippi Valley Conference to the Big Rivers Conference.
· Sun Prairie East of the Big Eight Conference to the Badger-Large Conference.
· Sun Prairie West (New School) to the Badger-Large Conference.
· Watertown Luther Prep from the Capitol Conference to the Midwest Classic Conference.
· West Salem of the Mississippi Valley Conference to the Coulee Conference.
