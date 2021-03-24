Kasey Bass never thought twice about not playing baseball post pandemic.
“I was going to be here for the year anyway because of school, so I figured I might as well play one more year,” the former Sun Prairie athlete and senior first baseman for the UW-Stout Blue Devils said.
Bass will graduate at the end of this semester with a major in construction, but before that he is geared up for what will be his fifth season with the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team.
Bass was coming off his best collegiate season in 2019, earning first-team All-Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference, second-team All-Midwest American Baseball Coaches Association and third-team d3baseball.com honors after leading the Blue Devils in hitting (.376 average), doubles (15) and runs batted in (31). He also connected on three home runs and had a slugging percentage of .556, which also was a team-high.
In the summer of 2019 Bass played for the Bristol Blues of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England where he batted .298 with 19 RBIs.
He carried that momentum into the 2020 season, but after February games against Wilmington (Ohio), Blackburn (Ill.) and North Central (Ill.) the season was cut short by the pandemic. The 2016 SPHS graduate went 4-for-9 with a pair of doubles in those three games.
Bass was granted another year of eligibility due to his actual senior season being cancelled by COVID-19, but while he decided to return, some of his teammates did not.
“It kind of stinks that I won’t be finishing with some of the guys I came in with, but I’m trying to make the most of it,” Bass said.
Bass was a two-sport standout at Sun Prairie earning all-conference honors in both baseball and football. He was the starting first baseman for the Cardinals’ WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal team in 2016.
The schedule for each of the seven WIAC teams in 2021 includes 28 conference games, as well as a “non-conference schedule” consisting of contests against only WIAC schools. The conference tournament has been expanded to six teams with the No. 3 thru No. 6 seeds participating in “play-in” games at the site of the higher seed on May 19. The winners of the single-elimination contests will join the No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed at the double-elimination finals in Whitewater May 21-22.
The Blue Devils, under fifth-year head coach Ben Kincaid, return six starting position players (including Bass at first base) along with four pitchers with starting experience.
Stout is looking to improve upon a 10-27 record in 2019 which included a 7-17 mark in WIAC play.
“I think we’re going to be pretty solid. We’ve got a good group returning and we’re going to go out and win as many games as possible,” said Bass.
Big Debut
Bass went 3-for-4 with a home run and drove in three in the Blue Devils’ season-opening 16-2 win over UW-Platteville on Saturday.
Stout dropped the second game of the non-conference doublheader, 11-6.
