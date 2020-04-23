The School District of Sun Prairie unveiled its new logo for Sun Prairie West High School on Thursday.
The District worked with Birch and Wolf LLC to create the logo for the Sun Prairie West Wolves.
A rendering of the field turf with both Sun Prairie West and East logos at Ashley Field, currently going through a major renovation, was also released.
Sun Prairie West High School is slated to open in time for the 2022-23 school year.
Earlier this month athletic directors of the Big Eight Conference voted and a motion passed to unanimously accept Sun Prairie West for non-football beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Sun Prairie will submit the Fast track application for this and is working on a conference realignment proposal for football-only conference consideration.
Ground is scheduled to be broken for Sun Prairie West this summer.
