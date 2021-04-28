MIDDLETON — Mateo Alvarado broke the school record leading the Sun Prairie boys cross country team to a second-place finish at Saturday’s Middleton Invitational held at Glacier Creek Middle School.
The sophomore covered the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 43 seconds to finish third overall.
Meanwhile, Middleton edged Sun Prairie, 36-39.
Following Alvarado were Tyler Stoll (6th, 16:48), Will Schrandt (8th, 17:06), Ben Marshall (9th, 17:08) and Joe Stoll (13th, 17:16).
Girls
Junior Reagan Zimmerman held on to win the girls race and lead Sun Prairie to a second-place finish.
Zimmerman covered the 5K course in 19:36.
Coming in behind Zimmerman for the Cardinals were Kayleigh Knauss (9th, 21:24), Natalie Johnson (13th, 21:32), Bella Keefe (1yth, 21:58) and Emily Tess (19th, 22:16).
Up Next
Sun Prairie returns to Glacier Creek Middle School Saturday as Middleton hosts the WIAA Sectional. The girls race begins at 11 a.m. followed by the boys race at 11:40.
MIDDLETON INVITATIONAL
Boys team scores: Middleton 36, Sun Prairie 39, Verona 63, Janesville Parker 114, Milton 146, Beloit Memorial 164.
Boys Top 5: 1. Manning, V, 15:31; 2. Schollmeyer, Mid, 15:41; 3. Alvarado, SP, 15:43; 4. Ward, Mid, 15:45; 5. Oleson, V, 16:31.
Girls team scores: Middleton 23, Sun Prairie 51, Verona 63, Janesville Parker & Beloit Memorial, Inc.
Girls Top 5: 1. Zimmerman, SP, 19:36; 2. Schwartz, Mid, 19:52; 3. Ml Pansegrau, Mid, 20:15; 4. Knueve, V, 20:30; 5. Ahn, Mid, 21:01.
