Over the last four seasons no team has equaled the amount of success Sun Prairie has at the WIAA State Girls Cross Country Championships. That’s why missing this year’s state meet, abbreviated as it is due to COVID-19, still leaves an empty feeling throughout the program.
The Cardinals as a team had qualified for the previous seven WIAA State Meets, held annually at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Following a third-place finish in 2014 and a fourth in 2015, Sun Prairie stood atop the podium in both 2016 and 2017 as Division 1 state champions.
The last two years they finished second (to Muskego) and third (behind Muskego and Onalaska).
This week high schools competing in cross country that have elected to, and have been cleared to by their districts and health officials, will be competing in a first-ever subsectional format today, and then the normal WIAA sectionals on Saturday. Rather than a state meet, a “culminating event” will be held on Oct. 31.
“I send text messages with the other coaches and we talk about what we would be doing on a particular Saturday; those are the things I’m missing,” said Sun Prairie girls head coach Matt Roe. “A Saturday morning in the fall doesn’t seem the same without being out on a course at the crack of dawn and getting kids ready to race.”
Two of Sun Prairie’s top runners, seniors Kate Kopotic and Dani Thompson, share those same hollow feelings, but at the same time, understand the unprecedented times everyone is going through.
“Racing is a huge part of why I love cross country,” said Kopotic. “The training each week would lead up to an opportunity to prove yourself and trust that training, so not being able to race has made it difficult to measure each week’s progress. I miss racing with my teammates immensely. We hold each other accountable, and competing as a team is an amazing experience.
“I understand that COVID-19 has affected different areas differently, and I’m grateful that the Sun Prairie community is taking it seriously and doing all it can to keep everyone safe.”
Kopotic was a member of the 2017 state championship team, as well as the second-and third-place finishers. As a freshman she finished 12th overall in the Division 1 field, with consecutive seventh-place finishes her sophomore and junior years.
Thompson competed in the last two WIAA State Meets, finishing 83rd as a sophomore and 52nd as a junior.
“I like to focus on controlling the controllables,” said Thompson. “Although I can’t control the circumstances going on right now, I can control my attitude and effort.”
Even though Sun Prairie runners are not allowed to use the track, Thompson has found alternative ways to train. She has been running laps around Prairie View Middle School and recently competed in a pair of open cross country races.
In September, Thompson set a personal-best 5K time of 18 minutes, 54 seconds and was the second female finisher at Lake Farm Park. Then this past Sunday at the J-Hawks Run Into Fall meet in Whitewater, she was the first female finisher, running another season-best with an 18:52 finish.
“I feel very fortunate to compete and do what I love and find any opportunity that I can to run,” added said. “I just stay strong in my training, I’m keeping a positive attitude and making the most of my training.”
Thompson said the meets are set up for social distancing and other preventative situations that have to do with COVID-19.
“They line up runners in 6-foot spaces and sending them off in 30-second intervals; we’re actually running the race by ourselves,” she explained.
Kopotic has not done any open meets during quarantine, but has been training on the side.
“Competing in races has taken a back seat,” she said.
Roe, a sixth-grade math teacher at Patrick Marsh Middle School, admitted he’s not really paying much attention to who’s running or their times throughout the state, as he would be this time of year.
“It’s not necessarily that the other teams are competing as it is just missing the kids and the experience we would be having right now together,” said Roe.
Added Kopotic: “It’s hard to see other teams in-season, especially because the girls we’re so used to racing will no longer be at our meets. The sectional and state meets were races that our team really looked forward to, so not having those will be tough, but I’m hoping we get to compete this spring in just as competitive settings.”
This past weekend Sun Prairie would have competed in the Big Eight Conference Meet, having come off five straight conference titles before finishing third behind Middleton and Madison West last fall at Rockport Park in Janesville.
“That’s the plan right now and we’re hoping it happens,” Roe said. “It sounds like we have to be, at some degree, in school in some sort of hybrid; we’re in the mindset that we’re going to be getting together in March.”
Roe knows things will be different, and has taken notice to how schools outside the Big Eight that are competing are handling meet and invitationals within their county and state health and safety measures.
“Right now the schedule is mostly just Big Eight (meets) and we have to think about how we would have a conference championship and possibly some sort of sectional and who knows what else. It all depends on what the WIAA allows us to put together,” said Roe.
High school cross country teams that elected to move fall sports to the spring would be allowed to begin practicing the week of March 15.
According to the Big Eight website, Sun Prairie’s first scheduled competition would be Saturday, March 27 hosting Verona in a head-to-head dual at Sheehan Park.
“When we do duals and maybe triple-duals it’ll be easier,” Roe said. “To get 10 teams together, say for a conference meet, it will be a challenge.”
While a majority of the state’s 421 girls cross country programs opted to conduct their fall sports in the traditional season, 74 (or 18%) elected to conduct their sport in the spring.
That also could present a problem as the adjusted fall sports will overlap with the start of spring sports. Track and field, associated most with cross country is track and field, which begins practice April 19.
“It will be just an individual’s choice,” Roe said. “We may have some kids that want to compete in track but in a different event that’s not distance, say the 400 (meters) or even sprints, we would understand if they wanted to do that once track begins. We want to keep as many athletes as possible.”
Roe has that very issue in his own household as his son, Gabe, is a golfer.
“He’s planning on going out for cross country, but golf is his sport,” Roe said of his freshman son. “I have a feeling he’s going to be ditching me once golf season begins, and I’m fine with that.
“I think it blends well with most of our kids, but there certainly will be exceptions.”
“That’s something I’m looking forward to,” said Thompson about the spring. “I’d like to have opportunities to race cross country races again, and also do some track. Right now, that’s just up in the air.”
