When Dave Anderson accepted the job of athletic director at Sun Prairie High School in 1991, he had other options. He could have furthered his college football coaching career, for example, with a job at Rutgers University or other big-name programs.
Instead, he chose to complete a semester’s worth of graduate work at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in order to earn an education administration license. Then he embarked on a new career in a small city that, at the time, had about 15,000 residents.
During his seven years at the helm of Sun Prairie athletics, the Cardinals won state championships in baseball and boys’ hockey, and Anderson hired coaches who became local legends: Rob Hamilton (baseball), Steve Hanrahan (boys hockey), Jeff Boos (boys basketball).
“Sun Prairie was a huge part of my life’s work,” Anderson, 67, said during the final weeks of his 12-year tenure as executive director of the Stevens Point-based Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. He officially retired July 31 after more than 22 years with the association. “Sun Prairie was where I learned about the importance of finding good people to work with and trusting their expertise. Working at the high school level provided the springboard to put myself in the running for an assistant director’s position at the WIAA when it opened up.”
The Kaukauna native’s resume reveals a life well-lived in Wisconsin sports and education. Anderson graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in physical education in 1976 and followed that up with a Master of Science degree in physical education from UW-Madison in 1981. He began his career as a faculty member at D.C. Everest High School in Schofield, Wis., from 1976 to 1979, where he also served as head track and field coach, assistant football coach and assistant basketball coach.
In 1979, Anderson accepted a position as a graduate assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and worked on the football coaching staff. In 1981, he joined the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire football staff and also was a physical education instructor.
After one season with the Blugolds, he accepted the position of defensive coordinator and part-time physical education instructor at Montana State University in 1982. He returned to Madison as an assistant football coach for the Badgers from 1983 to 1986 and again as defensive coordinator in 1986. He served as the defensive coordinator at Miami of Ohio University before taking the athletic director job at Sun Prairie.
Anderson joined the WIAA in 1998 as an assistant director, was named deputy director in 2002 and took over in 2009 as the fifth executive director in WIAA history — replacing Doug Chickering. Anderson also served on the National Federation of State High School Associations’ Hockey Rules Committee and was a voting member of the federation’s Football Rules Committee.
In late 2019, Anderson decided to retire from the WIAA and planned to make an official announcement the following summer. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, launching high school sports into complete disarray.
Instead of preparing for his own departure, Anderson and his WIAA staff (along with the association’s Sports Medical Advisory Committee) worked diligently to navigate the challenges COVID-19 presented. While other Midwestern states did not offer high school sports during the 2020-21 academic year, Wisconsin did.
“That’s something I’m really proud of,” Anderson said. “Our kids had opportunities this past year that unfortunately a lot of other kids did not. There was no blueprint, but we — in many respects — reinvented the WIAA this past year.”
That reinvention included the creation of a one-year “alternative season” in spring 2021 for fall 2020 sports and shortening the length of the 2020-21 winter and spring seasons. The association also temporarily modified or suspended other rules and regulations, such as waiving the minimum number of competitions required for tournament eligibility.
Confident about the WIAA’s future for 2021 and beyond, Anderson finally announced his retirement in December 2020.
The WIAA endured its share of controversies, both large and small, during Anderson’s tenure — competitive equity issues between public and private schools, for example, and national backlash for a memo to member schools discouraging fan chants — but the association also thrived under Anderson’s leadership.
He is credited with eliminating membership dues and fees, providing concussion insurance to all member-school student-athletes, transitioning to five divisions in basketball, relocating the girls’ basketball tournament from Madison to Green Bay (where its run will continue through at least 2025), maintaining the association’s ownership of streaming rights and implementing online state tournament ticketing.
“During my tenure, we returned over $28 million in shared revenue to our membership,” Anderson said. “Our shared revenue formula gives a portion of the gate to schools that host regional events and provides allowance to cover part of schools’ costs when they travel to state tournaments. When I was athletic director at Sun Prairie, I would host anything the WIAA would give me — whether Sun Prairie was involved in the competition or not.”
Stephanie Hauser, who had been a WIAA assistant director since 2015 and held administrative positions in the New London School District prior to that, will take on Anderson’s role as the association’s executive director.
“She’s bright and experienced and will do a great job,” Anderson said. “I think the creativity of the past year will now provide a template for the staff going forward.”
Anderson plans to remain in Stevens Point, as well as spend time in northern Wisconsin. His children and grandchildren also live in the state.
“I don’t feel old, and I don’t feel like I’m done yet,” he said.
Whatever Anderson winds up doing, he will continue to be an ardent advocate for high school sports.
“It’s my hope that people will continue to recognize the value of sport in school,” Anderson said, citing the continued rise of club sports, which can pull athletes away from interscholastic programs.
He also doesn’t buy into the argument that athletics teach young people such things as teamwork and how to work hard.
“Sport doesn’t teach a darn thing,” Anderson said. “People teach. And the best people can take the experiences of disappointment, the challenges of a tough opponent, and transform them into lessons that kids might remember later on — when all of a sudden they find themselves with two children and a mortgage. That’s why I hope there will always be a deep appreciation for what can happen when sport is done right.”