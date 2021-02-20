BANTAM A
Friday, Feb. 12
Sun Prairie 2 vs Verona 2
Goals: Jack LaRowe, Nikko Vilwock
Assists: Davis Halbleib
Goalies Saves: Lemke 20
Saturday Feb 13th
Sun Prairie 10 vs Muskegon 1
Goals: Brayden Strachota (3), Riley Okon, Jack Plummer, Nikko Vilwock, Carson Rufener, Jack LaRowe, Davis Halbleib, Mason Poznanski
Assists: Colton Scherer (2), Carson Rufener, Jack LaRowe, Davis Halbleib, Otto Meyer, Nikko Vilwock, Braydon Strachota
Goalies Saves: Statzs 7
Saturday, Feb. 13
Sun Prairie 13 vs Big Rapids 0
Goals: Nikko Vilwock (3), Braydon Strachota (2), Jack LaRowe (2), Carson Rufener (2), Davis Halbleib (2), Jack Plummer, Myler Maughan,
Assists: Mason Poznanski (4), Colton Scherer (2), Braydon Strachota (2), Otto Meyer (2), Carson Rufener, Joe Seidl, Davis Halbleib
Goalies Saves: Statz 4, Lemke 2
Sunday, Feb. 14
(Championship Game)
Sun Prairie 3 vs Verona 2 (Shootout)
Goals: Mason Poznanski, Davis Halbleib
Shootout: Myler Maughan, Davis Halbleib, Mason Poznanski
Goalies: Lemke 17
