WISCONSIN DELLS CHAMPS

The Sun Prairie Bantam A hockey team played four games last weekend in a Wisconsin Dells Tournament and brought home the championship. Sun Prairie won a 3-2 shootout over Verona, after tying with them earlier during the weekend, in the championship game. In all, Sun Prairie scored 28 goals while only giving up five. Pictured from left are: Easton Gross, Joe Seidl, Bradyn Strachota, Davis Halbleib, Mason Poznanski, Colton Scherer, Otto Meyer, Easton Lemke, Riley Okon, Myler Maughan, Jack LaRowe, Nikko Vilwock, Carson Rufener and Parker Statz. Not Pictured are Robbie Nesson and Jack Plummer.

 Contributed

BANTAM A

Friday, Feb. 12

Sun Prairie 2 vs Verona 2

Goals: Jack LaRowe, Nikko Vilwock

Assists: Davis Halbleib

Goalies Saves: Lemke 20

Saturday Feb 13th

Sun Prairie 10 vs Muskegon 1

Goals: Brayden Strachota (3), Riley Okon, Jack Plummer, Nikko Vilwock, Carson Rufener, Jack LaRowe, Davis Halbleib, Mason Poznanski

Assists: Colton Scherer (2), Carson Rufener, Jack LaRowe, Davis Halbleib, Otto Meyer, Nikko Vilwock, Braydon Strachota

Goalies Saves: Statzs 7

Saturday, Feb. 13

Sun Prairie 13 vs Big Rapids 0

Goals: Nikko Vilwock (3), Braydon Strachota (2), Jack LaRowe (2), Carson Rufener (2), Davis Halbleib (2), Jack Plummer, Myler Maughan,

Assists: Mason Poznanski (4), Colton Scherer (2), Braydon Strachota (2), Otto Meyer (2), Carson Rufener, Joe Seidl, Davis Halbleib

Goalies Saves: Statz 4, Lemke 2

Sunday, Feb. 14

(Championship Game)

Sun Prairie 3 vs Verona 2 (Shootout)

Goals: Mason Poznanski, Davis Halbleib

Shootout: Myler Maughan, Davis Halbleib, Mason Poznanski

Goalies: Lemke 17

