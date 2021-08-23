In the 2021 alternate spring season for cross country, the Sun Prairie boys’ squad shined bright. At the state tournament, three runners finished in the top 25, landing Sun Prairie in 2nd place overall, the highest team finish in school history. The boys return plenty of runners from that historic spring squad in the fall of 2021. The girls team is reloaded as well, eyeing a similarly strong season on its side of the sport under new co-head coaches Matthew Roe and Megan Nelson.
Four runners return from Sun Prairie’s state run earlier this year, headlined by junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas. Alvarado Venegas’ time of 15:56.9 in the finals landed him in 6th place overall.
“On the course, he’s the leader of the team,” Roe said. “He’s a great team leader off the course as well, which is great. He has all the qualities you’re looking for in a guy leading your team for several years.”
Alvarado Venegas is joined on the course by senior Joe Freng. Freng, who battled injuries for much of the spring season, rebounded to be the second highest finisher for Sun Prairie at state, finishing 22nd with a time of 16:37.3, a personal record. Freng also qualified for state as a sophomore, and is looking to make it three straight appearances this season.
The Marshall brothers, senior Ben and sophomore Jonah, also return for the Cardinals this season. Both qualified for state in the spring. Ben finished 44th with a time of 17:18.9 and Jonah had the third highest finish by a freshman in the competition, logging a time of 17:22.2 to finish 48th.
“We know they have the potential to be elite,” Roe said of the brothers. “They are workout monsters. They’re always running and working together. We’re looking for them to be really solid for us this season.”
While that exhausts the list of returning state qualifiers, there are still very high hopes for the remainder of the squad. Seniors Carson Binotto, Evan Buckingham, Owen Hamen, and Mikey Stoll have all been running cross country since they were freshmen. Those 4-year participants will be leaned on heavily for guidance as the boys team welcomes in a big freshman group. Fellow seniors Rameash Bevans, Ethan Fullmer, and Ashton Yager are also expected to continue to grow in the sport and improve on their personal bests.
Outside of the seniors, coach Nelson pointed to two specific sophomores, Gabe Roe and Ben Polzin, who should be up for breakout seasons themselves.
“They’ve just really put in a lot of work in the offseason,” Nelson said. “I think we’re going to see some big jumps out of them. Their form is much improved and I’m impressed by their commitment to getting bigger and stronger.”
The girls squad is returning quite a bit of experience as well. This is highlighted by Sun Prairie’s sole state participant from last season, senior Reagan Zimmerman. Last spring as a junior, Zimmerman posted a time of 19:33.7 in the state finals, landing her in 13th place.
“She’s definitely our leader out on the course,” Roe said. “She has a sub-20 minute 5k which is great. She’s worked really hard. I like her approach. She doesn’t worry about the competition too much, she just wants to keep getting better. She cares more about her teammates than anything she does, she’s a great leader.”
Running alongside Zimmerman are many returnees from last season’s sectional team, such as seniors Natalie Johnson, Allie Spredemann, Bella Keefe, as well as fellow seniors Tifany Shaw and Lexie Wilberding. Also returning from that sectional team is sophomore Nyllah Comstock. Fellow sophomores Gretchen Bedner and Alexis Johnson have their coaches excited for the future of the program.
“We only have three sophomore runners,” Roe said. “But, they’re all just the best. They’re great team unifiers. They all look really good coming into the season. We feel pretty good about all three of them.”
The girls team also welcomes in newcomer junior Grace Kline. Previously a swimmer and track participant, she’s opted to give cross country a try.
“We’re really lucky to have her,” Nelson said. “We love multi-sport athletes. Endurance swimmers are set up nicely for our sport. We were surprised to see her come out but are very excited. She’s very efficient and smooth as a runner.”
In all, there is plenty to be excited about for both the boys and girls cross country teams this fall. The boys and girls kick off their season Saturday, Aug. 28 at the West Bend High School Invitational at 9 a.m. CDT.