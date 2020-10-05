MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is dealing with a foot injury as the Badgers prepare for the start of their coronavirus pandemic-delayed season.
Athletic department spokesman Brian Mason confirmed that Coan injured his foot in practice Saturday and didn’t practice Sunday. Mason didn’t have any update on the severity of Coan’s injury beyond that.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Coan’s injury and said the senior from Sayville, New York, is out indefinitely.
The 16th-ranked Badgers open their season Oct. 24 by hosting Illinois.
Coan has made 18 career starts and started all 14 games for Wisconsin last year as the Badgers went 10-4 with losses in the Big Ten championship game and Rose Bowl.
He threw a school-record 236 completions for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. He completed 69.6% of his passes and also had four touchdown runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.