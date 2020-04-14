The new Sun Prairie West High School will be part of the Big Eight Conference.
During their weekly virtual meetings since the coronavirus outbreak athletic directors from the Big Eight voted and a motion passed to unanimously accept Sun Prairie West to the Big Eight Conference for non-football beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Sun Prairie will submit the Fast track application for this and is working on a conference realignment proposal for football-only conference consideration.
Ground is scheduled to be broken for Sun Prairie West this summer.
The conference also plans to welcome Sun Prairie West to an eight-team Big Eight Conference for football that same school year, with the approval of the WIAA and the departure of one school from the current configuration.
The Sun Prairie School District plans to open the city’s second high school in the fall of 2022. The current Sun Prairie High School will be renamed Sun Prairie East, and the new West school will adopt the nickname of the Wolves.
Both schools will play football games at Ashley Field, which is undergoing a major renovation at this time. It is scheduled to be ready for the 2020 season opener on Aug. 21 when the Sun Prairie Cardinals host Hudson in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Meanwhile, the new realignment plan set forth by the WIAA goes into effect this fall. The 10-team Big Eight Conference will once again be an eight-team conference, with Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker moving into the Badger-Large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.