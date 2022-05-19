Sports Editor
Home games are in bold
Sunday League games are in italics
(all home games are played at Marshall Fireman’s Park)
May 15- 5-1 victory over DeForest
May 22- vs. Marshall, 1 pm
May 26- at Columbus, 7:30 pm
May 29- vs. Rio, 3:30 pm
May 30- at Monona, 2:30 pm
June 2- vs. Rio, 7 pm
June 5- at Poynette, 12 pm
June 9- vs. Wisconsin Dells, 7 pm
June 12- at Cottage Grove, 1 pm
June 16- at Poynette, 7 pm
June 19- vs. Monona, 1 pm
June 23- vs. Montello, 7 pm
June 24- vs. Portage, 7 pm
June 30- vs. Coumbus, 7 pm
July 3- vs. Poynette, 1 pm
July 4- at Rio, 1 pm
July 7- at Columbus, 7 pm
July 14- at Rio, 7:30 pm
July 17- vs. Montello, 12 pm
July 21- at Wisconsin Dells, 7:30 pm
July 24- at Marshall, 1 pm
July 28- vs. Poynette, 7 pm
July 31- at DeForest, 1 pm
Aug. 7- Sectionals Begin
