STEVENS POINT
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control reviewed and approved three pandemic-related accommodations, effective immediately, at its December meeting today.
In two sports-specific accommodations, the Board formally approved reducing the number of practice and acclimatization days from 10 to eight before the first-allowed competition in wrestling, which was previously accepted by the Sports Medical Advisory Committee. In addition, the Board approved of adding one 30-second timeout per half in basketball with the stipulation that the additional timeout in the first half will not be carried over into the second half.
The Board also approved the continuation of non-school competition opportunities for students on school teams that have begun the season only practicing virtually, if approved by local school administration. Students may continue to participate in non-school competitions up until the start of in-person school team participation. This does not apply to teams that have begun in-person practices and later pause to quarantine. No school or school coach involvement will be permitted with the extended non-school opportunities.
Wearing masks during competition
The Board issued a statement to address individuals and teams refusing to wear masks or wearing masks improperly. Game officials, contest managers and coaches should collaborate – in efforts to enhance the likelihood of continuing the winter sports seasons – to address coaches and participants not properly wearing masks as mandated by the governor’s face coverings order.
Winter Culminating Events
Executive staff reports to the Board included a preliminary discussion on plans for the winter sports culminating events with further details regarding the structure and schedule of those events to be determined at a special meeting later this month. The Board also reviewed and discussed a number of pandemic-related proposals submitted by a member school without taking action.
