Sun Prairie head softball coach Jamie Olson has established a reputation of success in her 10 years at the helm of the Cardinals' program. She's taken her squad to the state tournament four times and won the 2018 state championship. Now, she's added another milestone to her decorated career as she picked up her 200th career victory on Friday, April 15 as her Cardinals toppled Big Eight rival Verona, 13-3.
"It's a huge accomplishment," Olson said. "I've worked hard with my coaching staff to build this program since 2012. I have to give a kudos to the players. They come and work hard every practice and game. Thanks to the parents, as well. They have a big part in this success by allowing me to coach and build their student athletes."
The milestone win coming against the Wildcats makes it just a bit sweeter. Sun Prairie and Verona have been the example of excellence in the Big Eight in recent seasons. Last year, the Wildcats won both regular season meetings, the Cardinals' only two conference losses. Sun Prairie flipped the script in the state tournament, pulling off a clutch win in the sectional semifinal to continue a tournament run that would ultimately end with a close loss in the state final.
"It's bittersweet," Olson said of getting her 200th win against Verona. "(Verona head coach) Todd Anderson was a mentor and idol for me with how he does things with his program. I've always looked up to him and learned from him. I couldn't believe the acknowledgment he gave it, from hugs after the game to texts the next morning."
Olson's first win as leader of the Cardinals came back on Tuesday, April 3 in a season-opening 10-6 victory over Middleton. The impressive conference win was only a sign of more success to come as the led Sun Prairie to a Big Eight championship in her first go-around as skipper.
That inaugural Big Eight championship was the first of the five (2013, 2017, 2018, 2021) she's claimed to date. She's coached 30 1st team all-conference players and 19 2nd team all-conference selections, including the Big Eight's 2018 player of the year in sophomore pitcher Maddie Gardner.
Olson's milestone was delivered to her by one of the most talented teams she's fielded in her time at Sun Prairie. The Cardinals are loaded this year. They've outscored their five regular season opponents 76-7. Perhaps the most impressive part about this hot start is that Sun Prairie has never put the same lineup out there two games in a row.
"Girls are still fighting for positions," Olson said. "We're still shuffling them around the infield and outfield to see what clicks and what works best. There's still a long road to go."
Sun Prairie's pursuit of a perfect lineup continues this week with plenty of games on the docket. The Cardinals start things off with back-to-back-to-back home games against Madison Memorial (Tuesday, April 19), Kenosha Bradford (Wednesday, April 20), and Middleton (Thursday, April 21). Following that, the Cardinals will be the road team at Madison College on Saturday, April 23 for a doubleheader with Madison West.