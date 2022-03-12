The Sun Prairie boys basketball team's Cinderella sprint through the WIAA state tournament fell just one game short of the ball at the Kohl Center. The No. 6 seed Cardinals finally met their match against the No. 1 seed Brookfield Central Lancers in the Sectional 3 final at West Allis Central High School on Saturday, Mar. 12. The Lancers nailed seven 3-pointers in the first half alone to establish a lead even the scrappy Cardinals could not overcome, eventually winning 72-61.
"Our team has been resilient all season," Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos said. "They have a battle mentality about them. They really regrouped, got after it, and made a good push in the tournament. You have to give them a lot of credit, they did a great job of battling back and persevering when things weren't going well. You have to tip your hat to Central."
Sun Prairie's resilience was put to the test immediately in this contest. The Lancers came out firing, knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game. When the Cardinals' offense flinched, Brookfield Central knocked down two more to leap to an early 16-4 lead.
Outside of the hot shooting, offensive rebounding fueled Brookfield Central's early run. The Lancers were big, with two starters, sophomore Jack Daugherty and senior Andrew Rohde, standing at 6'7". The two were proficient in crashing the offensive glass and getting the Lancers second-chance opportunities, which they often converted on.
"We knew we had to rebound," Boos said. "It's been a little bit of an issue all year. We got beat on the boards against La Follette earlier in the week. These guys had better size. We weren't able to come up with rebounds."
When things looked their worst, Sun Prairie senior Ben Olson was a steadying hand. He nailed a huge 3-pointer to reset momentum and allow the Cardinals to start chipping away at the deficit. The energy certainly reached senior forward Addison Ostrenga, who scored back-to-back buckets, including one off of an offensive rebound, to set Sun Prairie on a 7-0 run.
Brookfield Central had an answer in Rohde. There's a reason he's committed to play for St. Thomas next season. The senior stifled Sun Prairie's momentum, scoring five points himself in a 10-2 run for the Lancers. The Cardinals got a bucket to break it up, but Rohde buried an and-1 bucket just before the buzzer to give the Lancers a 37-23 lead heading into the halftime break.
While the 3-pointer was Brookfield Central's bread and butter in the first half, the Lancers found a new offensive strategy in the second. Instead of settling for deep shots, Brookfield Central's guards made a habit of driving the lane and dishing at the last second. Sun Prairie's help defense was caught being a bit too helpful a few times, leaving Lancers wide open for easy buckets.
Sun Prairie's only answer was a steady dose of Olson and Ostrenga. Ostrenga did what he did best all season, muscled his way to the hoop for buckets. Olson was finding success in myriad ways, hitting from the 3-point line, free throw line, and on pull-up jumpers.
Brookfied Central just wasn't slowing down. Rohde was finding his rhythm and senior Jack Tinnen was finding a lot of success thanks to good positioning in the paint. Sun Prairie burned a timeout with 8:25 left on the clock, trailing 51-33.
Now, it was junior Darius Chestnut that aiding Olson in the scoring push. The impressive slasher has been improving all season, and it was on display on Saturday. He and Olson accounted for most of the Cardinals' points down the stretch.
"A lot of guys stepped up this year, especially Darius," Olson said. "He's improved a ton from his sophomore to his junior year. He's a heck of a player and he's going to be great next year."
In the end, the Lancers' steady stream of offense was too much to overcome. Brookfield Central was able to stave off any Sun Prairie comeback attempts and hold on for a 72-61 victory. While the loss brings an end to the season, these Cardinals have nothing to hang their heads about.
"What we did is a credit to the kids," Boos said of the season. "They bought in and they believed in what we were doing. We kept improving. At this stage of the game, you're either going to get better or you're not going to get better. I believe this team got better. That's the whole key to everything we're doing. We're better than we were at the beginning of the year."
The Cardinals cap the 2021-22 season with an overall record of 17-10, which included a red-hot streak where they won 10 of 11 games. Sun Prairie hangs yet another regional championship on the wall and falls just one game short of a trip to the Kohl Center. For a team that started the year 1-4, Sun Prairie showed an inspiring amount of perseverance and camaraderie to make the run it did.
"We worked so hard all year," Olson said "We worked out butt off at practice, we battled and we really came together. We faced a lot of hardship but we overcame a lot of it. I'm not satisfied but I'm happy where we got."
With the loss comes the end of the high school careers of five Sun Prairie seniors: Ben Olson, Addison Ostrenga, Ethan Metz, Tyus Wills, and Joergen Kolstad. All five contributed to a positive and winning culture in the Sun Prairie basketball program and will be missed.
"They're the last group that will play as one school," Boos said. "To have that legacy for the remainder of your life, knowing that you went to the sectional finals and were a game away from state in the school's last year. More importantly, these guys had great experiences and built relationships along the journey. You hope the young kids see what the seniors did and that influences the next group."
"I'll miss playing with this group, especially Addison," Olson said. The two were teammates not only on the basketball court, but also the football field, for the past four years at Sun Prairie. "We have played together forever and have been through so many ups and downs. He's my brother on and off the court."
BBB: BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 72, SUN PRAIRIE 61
|SUN PRAIRIE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|11
|J. Weah
|2
|0
|4-5
|7
|13
|T. Wills
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|14
|B. Olson
|3
|3
|4-6
|19
|23
|D. Chestnut
|5
|1
|1-1
|14
|42
|A. Ostrenga
|6
|0
|0-4
|12
|44
|E. Ackley
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|TOTALS
|-
|18
|4
|13-20
|61
|CENTRAL
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|3
|L. Grunwald
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|4
|J. Daugherty
|2
|3
|0-0
|13
|5
|A. Rohde
|7
|2
|2-3
|22
|11
|B. Murray
|6
|1
|0-0
|15
|23
|D. Edmond
|1
|1
|4-5
|9
|24
|J. Tinnen
|5
|0
|0-0
|10
|TOTALS
|-
|21
|8
|6-8
|72