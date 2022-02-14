A slight hiccup against Janesville Craig on Feb. 4 is fading further and further into the rearview mirror for the Sun Prairie boys basketball team. Since the home conference loss, the Cardinals have proven their might by beating two non-conference opponents on the road as well as adding a tough conference win over Beloit Memorial. This has set Sun Prairie on a 3-game winning streak. The Cardinals are also winners of 10 of their last 11 games.
The most recent demonstration of Sun Prairie’s bounce back was a 65-58 win at Racine Horlick on Saturday, Feb. 12. This, paired with a 76-68 win at Arrowhead on Saturday, Feb. 5, bodes well for the Cardinals in the postseason as they’ve proved they can beat unfamiliar opponents in unfamiliar places.
Against Horlick, the Cardinals brought a balanced attack offensively. Four Cardinals scored in the double digits, led by senior guard Ethan Metz with 15. Metz’s shooting has picked up significantly this season and is a big reason for the Cardinals’ winning streak. On Saturday, he hit four of them to contribute to his 15 points. Senior guard Ben Olson was next highest in the scoring with 13, followed by a tie at 10 from sophomores Theo Schofield and Ean Ackley.
This balanced attack was clearly too much for Horlick as Sun Prairie already had a 44-16 lead by the halftime break.
The recent winning streak has the Cardinals up to a 14-6 overall record and a 10-5 mark in the Big Eight conference, good for 3rd place currently. This coming week won’t make maintaining the winning streak any easier. Sun Prairie will have to show just how good it is on the road with two conference road trips. The Cardinals will travel to Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and to Middleton on Friday, Feb. 18.
Sun Prairie has already beaten both opponents this season as part of its major winning streak. The Cardinals bested Memorial, 62-50, back on Jan. 18 and beat Middleton, 66-62, on Jan. 13.
The following week, Sun Prairie will close out the regular season with two home games. The Cardinals will host non-conference Sussex Hamilton on Tuesday. Feb. 22 and close the year with Madison West on Thursday, Feb. 24.
--
Big Eight boys basketball standings
- as of Saturday, Feb. 12
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. La Follette, 13-2 (14-4)
2. Middleton, 12-3 (14-7)
3. Sun Prairie, 10-5 (14-6)
4. Madison East, 9-6 (11-8)
5. Madison Memorial, 7-8 (11-8)
6. Janesville Parker, 7-9 (10-11)
7. Verona, 5-9 (10-10)
T8. Janesville Craig, 5-10 (7-14)
T8. Madison West, 5-10 (7-11)
10. Beloit Memorial, 2-13 (6-15)