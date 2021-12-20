The Sun Prairie gymnastics team continued its hot start to the season with an impressive performance at the Gosling Invitational at Watertown High School on Saturday, Dec. 18. There, both the varsity and junior varsity took home first place.
“Things went really well,” Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly said. “We set more than 40 personal records this week. The girls are constantly developing, growing, and improving. They’re adding new skills and polishing older ones.”
Of the six participating schools, Sun Prairie finished tops with a team score of 135.0. Host school Watertown was next with a score of 128.550, followed closely by Manitowoc Lincoln with 128.025 in 3rd. Brookfield East/Central took 4th with 126.275, followed by Madison West in 5th with 125.775 and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in 6th with 123.675.
Junior Martha Guelker was the the first to get things rolling for the Cardinals in the first event of the day, the vault. She produced the top score of the day, taking 1st with a 8.750. A pair of Cardinals claimed 7th and 8th as Avery Greenberg scored 8.225 and senior Natalia Figueroa had an 8.200.
Sun Prairie’s winning ways persisted on the uneven bars as junior Cassie Siegel scored an 8.900 to take 1st place. Greenberg also found a spot on the podium as she took 3rd with a score of 8.500. Two more Cardinals finished in the top 10 as Sofia Clark earned 7th with a score of 8.275 and Figueroa took 9th with a score of 8.100.
“Cassie is just so consistent,” Maly said. “She’s getting used to her routine, I’m excited for her contributions to the team. She’s very talented and a strong gymnast.”
The balance beam was a step in the right direction for Sun Prairie. The Cardinals are still getting the jitters out this season, but they cut down significantly on their falls. Madison West’s Alexa Harris took 1st with a score of 8.900. Sun Prairie’s highest finisher was Siegel in 4th with a score of 8.250. Two more Cardinals claimed top-10 finishes as Figueroa took 9th with a score of 7.900 and Audrey Seefeld finished 10th with a 7.750.
Floor, Sun Prairie’s strongest event, went as expected. Cardinals took the top two spots. Sofia Clark was tops with her score of 9.30, followed by Siegel with 9.25. Chloe Knoernschild also nabbed a top-10 finish, claiming 10th with a score of 8.85.
“We have huge depth on floor,” Maly said. “A lot of the girls on the team can put good performances in day in and day out.”
Watertown’s Meghan Hurtgen finished 1st in the all-around with a score of 34.025, followed by Madison West’s Alexa Harris with 33.950 and Manitowoc Lincoln’s Morgan Hofmeyer with 33.475.
The Cardinals have some off time to continue training and developing. Sun Prairie won’t compete again until Wednesday, Jan. 5 in a dual with Madison West at Sun Prairie High School. It will follow that up with an invitational at Mount Horeb High School on Saturday, Jan. 8.