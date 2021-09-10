The Sun Prairie girls tennis team was dominant Thursday, Sept. 9 in a conference match with Beloit Memorial. The Cardinals swept the Purple Knights, winning all seven matches en route to a big conference victory.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Lexi Stein and Reagan Schwartzer moved to a 10-3 record on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Beloit Memorial's pair of Andrea Aleman and Alexandra Cabrera.
Stein and Schwartzer weren't the only ones to serve up perfect games on the day. In the No. 2 singles spot, freshman Katie Thompson blanked her opponent Candiss Edwards, 6-0, 6-0, for a big win. Sun Prairie's No. 4 singles player, Mairin Leary, also won in 6-0, 6-0 fashion over her opponent Karla Martinez.
In the No. 1 singles spot, Sun Prairie sophomore Grace Kramschuster was impressive as well, beating Beloit Memorial's Jayda McKinley 6-1, 6-0. Sun Prairie's No. 3 singles representative, Alexis Schemanek, also only let up one set on the day. She beat her opponent, Beloit Memorial's Mariana Cardenas, 6-0, 6-1.
Sun Prairie's No. 2 doubles duo of Nicole Everson and Shiloh White had to fight a bit more for their victory. The girls got a great challenge out of Beloit Memorial's Jillian Traver and Abby Middleton. Everson and White lost the first set 5-7, but bounced back to win the second 7-6 (5) and the third 6-1 to keep the winning streak alive for the Cardinals.
"Our #2 Doubles of Shiloh White and Nicole Everson had a slow start and an amazing comeback," Sun Prairie head coach Sandee Ortiz said. "I said to the coaches, 'if they get the next two games they will make a comeback,' and thankfully I was correct."
It was a bit of a curveball for the No. 3 doubles team for Sun Prairie. The typical varsity duo of Lexa Bryant and Leah Schroeder did not compete, forcing the junior varsity pair of Raina Borgardt and Pragnya Vella to step up and play. They got quite a challenge out of their opponents. Jasmin Davison and Marieli Perez put up a good fight for the Purple Knights, but Borgardt and Pragnya held on to win 6-4, 6-4 and secure the sweep for the Cardinals.
"The lady Cardinals stepped on the court ready to compete against Beloit Memorial," Sun Prairie head coach Sandee Ortiz said. "Our singles players were steady, giving up a total of two games. Our number 1 doubles team Lexi Stein and Reagan Schwartzer continued their streak. Our girls hate to lose and today they showed up to compete. All ten players played hard and proud in the way we finished with a 7-0 sweep."