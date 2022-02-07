Both the Cap City Cougars and Sun Prairie boys hockey team have qualified for the WIAA state tournament. Official bracket pairings were announced on the morning of Monday, Feb. 7. Let's see what awaits the Cougars and the Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs.
Cap City will compete in Sectional No. 3 of the single-division WIAA girls hockey state tournament. The Cougars received the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 6 seed Baraboo/Portage. As the higher seed, the Cougars will host the game at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Cap City and Baraboo/Portage never played each other in the regular season. Baraboo/Portage competes in the Badger West Conference and currently has a 4-18-0 overall record.
Winning on Thursday would set up a matchup against the winner of No. 2 seed Viroqua/No. 7 seed Beaver Dam on Saturday, Feb. 22.
As for Sun Prairie, the Cardinals received No. 8 seed in Sectional No. 3 of the Division 1 tournament. The seeding pits Sun Prairie against the No. 9 seed, Onalaska/La Crosse, on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
This will be the first meeting of the season between the Cardinals and Hilltoppers. As it currently stands, Onalaska/La Crosse has a 6-15-0 record this year.
The winner of that matchup will advance to face the No. 1 seed in the Sectional, Edgewood, on Monday, Feb. 17 at Edgewood.
Below are links to both the boys and girls brackets.