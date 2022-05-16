The Sun Prairie boys tennis team has done all it can to prepare itself for the postseason. After a long duals season, Sun Prairie hosted one last invitational on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14. It served as an opportunity to take on some of the state's best teams and close the regular season with a bang.
Invited schools included Brookfield East, Homestead, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Marquette, Monona Grove, Nicolet, Verona, and Whitefish Bay. Sun Prairie competed against Nicolet, Madison Memorial, Brookfield East, and Homestead.
The Cardinals kicked things off on Friday with a tough 6-1 team loss to Nicolet. Newly formed No. 1 doubles duo Jacob Baldwin and Nikko Vilwock earned the Cardinals their sole match win of the day. The two took down Nicolet's No. 1 doubles pair 6-1, 6-2.
Kyle Helmenstine and Owen Parker nearly brought home a win in the No. 2 doubles, as well. They started off strong with a 6-2 win in the first set, but Nicolet tied things up with a 6-3 win in the second. The deciding set went 10-2 in favor of Nicolet.
Singles proved to be tough against Nicolet as Alec Boswell in the No. 3 singles slot was the only Cardinal to even win a set in a 6-1, 6-0 loss.
The Cardinals turned it right around, though, and scored a nice 4-3 team victory over Madison Memorial later in the day.
Baldwin and Vilwock kept up their winning ways in No. 1 doubles, winning 6-1, 6-2. Helmenstine and Parker grabbed their first win of the invitational as well in the No. 2 doubles spot, winning 7-5, 7-6 (4). The Cardinals completed the doubles sweep thanks to Alec Boswell and Prabhav Karri in No. 3 doubles, winning 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.
Typical No. 3 doubles participants Ethan Triebel and Christian Evenson tried their hand at singles for the Cardinals in this one and got solid results. Triebel took the role of No. 3 singles and put up a strong fight. He won the first set 6-2, but lost 6-3 in the second and 10-8 in the third to fall in a tight match.
Evenson picked up the win in the No. 4 singles spot, which would prove to be the winner for the Cardinals. He had to work for it, though. After winning the first set 6-4, Memorial's Aarya Deshpande tied it up with a 6-2 win. In the end, Evenson would not be denied, winning 10-8 to wrap up the victory.
Saturday morning kicked off with a matchup with Brookfield East. Sun Prairie saw exactly why East is one of the better teams in the state this season, losing 7-0.
Baldwin and Vilwock came very close in both sets against East's No. 1 doubles pair, but fell just short in a 7-6, 6-3 loss. Noah Berg earned a pair of set victories in his eventual 6-1, 6-1 loss in No. 1 singles. Triebel and Evenson both earned one set victory in their losses in No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
Things got no easier for the Cardinals in the final matchup of the invitational against Homestead. Sun Prairie would take a 6-1 loss to close the day out.
Baldwin and Vilwock took home the sole win of the day in No. 1 doubles, winning 6-0, 6-2. The Cardinals got another valiant effort out of Helmenstine and Parker in the No. 2 doubles spot, but they would eventually fall 7-6(1), 7-5.
Berg looked solid in an eventual 6-2, 6-1 loss in the No. 1 singles spot. Mateo Molina made the most of one of his first looks at varsity competition with two set wins in an eventual 6-1, 6-1 loss in No. 4 singles.
With the strong challenge behind them, the Cardinals will now turn to the postseason. Sun Prairie will head to the Nielsen Tennis Courts on Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 19 for the Big Eight conference meet. WIAA subsectionals are scheduled for Monday, May 23 at Madison Memorial High School.