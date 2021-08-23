The Sun Prairie girls swimming team is off to an impressive start for the 2021 campaign. With sights set on a return to the state meet, the Cardinals are well on their way to matching, or even exceeding, last season’s success.
The ladies kicked off the season with a meet against Madison La Follettee Friday, Aug. 20. A Sun Prairie swimmer finished 1st in every varsity event as the Cardinals won the event 136-20. It served as a nice warmup before the DeForest Invitational a day later. There, Sun Prairie showed out again.
Teams participating in the DeForest invitational included DeForest, Sun Prairie, McFarland, Sauk Prairie, Oregon, and Elkhorn.
Again, Sun Prairie’s finest would rise above the rest. The Cardinals’ relay teams were untouchable Saturday. The quartet of senior Paige Rundahl, juniors Ruth Pavelski and Tori Barnet, and sophomore Maeve Sullivan took home 1st in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:39.48, winning by six seconds.
Pavelski and Barnet would also lend their talents to the 200 medley relay along with junior Olivia Sala and senior Brooke Laube. The four eked out a narrow victory, posting a time of 1:52.42, narrowly beating McFarland’s time of 1:52.54.
Sala and Brooke Laube would join Rundahl and Sullivan in the 400 freestyle relay. The girls were dominant again, posting a time of 3:42.80, nearly six seconds better than the next closest team.
Outside of strong performances in the relay events, there were mixed results as the Sun Prairie swimmers competed individually. Sullivan was the highlight of individual events, taking home 1st place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.77.
In the 200 individual medley, Sala found similar success to Sullivan. She put on an impressive display, posting a time of 2:14.14 and beating the next closest swimmer by five and a half seconds. Sala also netted a 2nd-place finish in the 100 backstroke. It was an incredibly close race between Sala and Mara Freeman of McFarland. Freeman barely outlasted Sala, winning the event by one hundredth of a second with a time of 58.67.
Pavelski found herself near the top of the podium in individual events as well. She swam a 2:05.72 to finish 3rd in the 200 freestyle and snagged 2nd place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:43.43. There was no shame in 2nd in the 500 freestyle as no one was catching Oregon’s Claudia Schwartz, who recorded a scorching time of 5:34.37.
Rundahl took home a 2nd-place finish herself in the 100 freestyle. McFarland’s Freeman struck again with another close victory. Freeman’s time of 54.61 barely edged out Rundahl’s time of 54.69.
Sisters Brooke and Brielle Laube made solid contributions to the individual swims as well. Brooke finished 2nd in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.24 while Brielle took 5th in the 100 yard fly with a time of 1:04.11.
Sun Prairie won the meet in convincing fashion with a team total of 82 points. McFarland finished 2nd with 65 and DeForest rounded out the podium with 52. Sauk Prairie finished fourth with 48, narrowly beating Oregon’s 47. Elkhorn finished last with a team score of 14.
The Cardinals are back in action this Friday, Aug. 27 with a trip to Verona for a 1-on-1 meet.