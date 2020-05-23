Sun Prairie senior Hallie Wilkins announced on Twitter her plans on attending Edgewood College and will play for the women’s soccer team.
Edgewood College described Wilkins, a defender, as a tenacious defender, extremely dedicated and (who) played a big role in the Sun Prairie girls earning a top-10 ranking during the 2019 season.
