It's easy to see why Sun Prairie junior wing Marie Outlay was named player of the game against Oak Creek Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving showcase. She forced overtime with a last-second 3-pointer and led the game in scoring with 26 points.
With the absence of senior guard Antionique Auston so far this season, the Sun Prairie girls basketball team has needed someone to step up and assume the role of "primary offensive weapon." Head coach John Olson had a bounty of capable players on this year's roster, it was only a matter of one stepping forward and taking the lead.
Junior wing Marie Outlay seems to have answered that call. She and the Cardinals had a chance to shine at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Showcase over the weekend, and they did just that. Outlay nailed eight 3-pointers as the Cardinals scraped out a 50-42 win in overtime.
Outlay was rolling all night, pouring in 26 total points and earning player of the game honors from Showcase staff. Easily her biggest triple came as regulation was winding to a close. Trailing 37-40, the Cardinals needed a miracle. Naturally, they put the ball in the hands of their best scorer so far this season. She heaved an off-balance, one-handed prayer. It was a perfect swish, sending the game to overtime.
Once in the overtime period, the Cardinals had all of the momentum. Oak Creek managed to muster just two points in extra time, far short of Sun Prairie's 10.
While Outlay was insanely impressive in this one, she hasn't been alone in leading the scoring charge for Sun Prairie. Junior guard Avree Antony has been critical as well. An elite finisher on drives, Antony had 13 in this one, bringing her season total to 40 points through three games. Outlay leads the team with 60 through three.
With the win, Sun Prairie is off to its first 3-0 start to a season since the 2017-2018 campaign. The Cardinals have a chance to extend this winning streak Tuesday, Nov. 30 with a trip to Verona. The Wildcats will be Sun Prairie's best challenge yet this season. Verona suffered its first loss of the season at the same Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Showcase over the weekend against Appleton East. But, the Wildcats were a state qualifier last season and returned almost all of their production this year.
Following the Verona game, Sun Prairie will enjoy a 3-game home stand, all against conference opponents. The Cardinals will welcome in Madison East on Friday, Dec. 3, Janesville Craig on Thursday, Dec. 9, and Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 14.