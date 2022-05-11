Outside of a dominant performance in a doubleheader with Madison East over the weekend, the Sun Prairie baseball team has had its work cut out for it recently. After a tough 4-3 win over Arrowhead on Friday, May 6, the Cardinals had another gut-check game against Madison Memorial at home on Tuesday, May 10.
The Spartans took an early 3-0 lead with a college-level pitcher on the mound, but the Cardinals never gave up. They wore Memorial's ace down and got the bats moving, eventually scraping out an 8-4 victory for their 8th straight Big Eight conference win. For Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton, these challenging matchups are just what he wants.
"We talk about 'rodeo baseball,'" Hamilton said. "At the rodeo, the best cowboys want the toughest bull. They want to try to stay on that thing as long as they can. They don't want the easy one. That's what we have to get in our head. We want tough matchups. Beating good competition will win you a state title."
On Tuesday, that bull was senior Memorial pitcher Tyler Schmitt. The southpaw UW-La Crosse commit's fastball sat around 87 miles per hour and touched 89 on occasion. He frustrated Sun Prairie's batters early. Thankfully, the Spartans didn't have much luck early either.
Junior Evan Richmond got the start on the mound for the Cardinals and got off to a tremendous start, burning through the first two inning with three strikeouts and some major backing from his defense.
Freshman left fielder Max Glusick and sophomore center fielder Sam Ostrenga were particularly impressive defensively. Ostrenga saved a sure-fire double with a diving catch in the top of the second inning. Not to be outdone, Glusick nailed a greedy Memorial runner at third base for a clutch out and made a diving catch of his own in the top of the third.
"I was super happy with our outfielders," Hamilton said. "Those are huge outs. Credit to coach (Peter) Gumina for the way he works with our outfielders. They responded to the coaching, credit to everyone involved."
Richmond's hot start and the Cardinals' strong defense couldn't stop Memorial's opportunistic batting in the top of the third inning. The Spartans used a walk and two singles to load the bases with only one out. Richmond battled with a looking strikeout, but hit the next batter to let a run walk home. Memorial connected on a 2-run single in the next at-bat, taking an early 3-0 lead with Schmitt showing no signs of slowing down on the mound.
Undeterred, Sun Prairie got to work on getting him off of the mound. Back-to-back errors from Memorial's defense put two runners on base for Sun Prairie to start the bottom of the third inning. Schmitt walked the bases loaded and fired a wild pitch past his catcher to allow Glusick to steal home and cut the lead to 3-1.
Junior Zach "Breezy" Brzezinski came in to pitch for the Cardinals for the final out of the third inning and hit the ground running in the fourth. He'd deliver back-to-back three up, three down innings in both the top of the fourth and fifth to keep Schmitt on the mound and mount the pressure.
Sun Prairie continued to chip away at the deficit in the bottom of the fourth. Freshman Casey Wambach singled to start the inning and was soon brought around with a single from Sam Ostrenga. Schmitt recovered to force an out with the bases loaded, but the lead had been cut to 3-2.
B4-— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) May 10, 2022
RBI! @SamOstrenga rips one up the gap to bring Casey Wambach around to score! Memorial’s lead is down to 3-2! pic.twitter.com/p20JN1z4yN
The dam finally broke in the top of the fifth. Schmitt walked senior first baseman Addison Ostrenga in four pitches and was subsequently pulled from the game. His replacement, Noah Grosspietsch, let Sun Prairie get back in the game.
Ostrenga stole second and third base to put himself in scoring position for junior right fielder Jackson Hunley. Hunley came up clutch, popping a sacrifice fly into right field to score Ostrenga and tie the game.
B4-— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) May 10, 2022
RBI! @SamOstrenga rips one up the gap to bring Casey Wambach around to score! Memorial’s lead is down to 3-2! pic.twitter.com/p20JN1z4yN
The Cardinals weren't done. After Wambach singled again and stole second base, junior catcher Julian Torres blooped a 2-out single into right field, allowing Wambach to round third and score standing up to give the Cardinals their first lead of the game, 4-3.
Brzezinski had to sweat out the top of the sixth with runners on the corners with only one out, but the junior recovered with a strikeout and a groundout to maintain the slim lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Sun Prairie would give Brzeinski some insurance. Sam Ostrenga led off with a single and soon stole second. This was all the help senior shortstop Davis Hamilton needed as he poked a double into right field to bring Ostrenga in for the score.
Sophomore third baseman Isaac Wendler drew a walk to set up Addison Ostrenga to further add to the lead. He ripped a 2-run double into left field, scoring Hamilton and Wendler to make it a 7-3 ball game.
B6-— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) May 11, 2022
Two more! @AddisonOstrenga mashes a 2-run double into left to score Hamilton and Wendler. Cardinals lead 7-3! pic.twitter.com/wDH7IjMfY1
Memorial was forced to bring in its third pitcher of the game after the explosion of runs. With the bases loaded, he hit Glusick to allow Addison Ostrenga to trot home and make it an 8-3 ball game.
Sun Prairie gifted the Spartans a run in the top of the second thanks to a dropped third strike, a balk, and an error. Still, Memorial couldn't muster enough offense to make a comeback and the game ended in an 8-4 victory for the Cardinals.
"These kids compete," Hamilton said. "They don't get their heads down, they just battle. We did enough to get by."
With the win, Sun Prairie moves into a tie with Janesville Craig for 1st place in the Big Eight at an 11-2 mark.
The Cardinals aren't done with the Spartans this week, though. Sun Prairie will travel to Memorial on Thursday, May 12 for the second game of the series. Sun Prairie will close out the week by hosting Bay Port, Brookfield East, and Hudson for a 4-team tournament on Saturday, May 14.
--
Big Eight baseball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Tuesday, May 10
-
T1. Janesville Craig, 11-2 (12-3)
T1. Sun Prairie, 11-2 (13-3)
3. Middleton, 9-3 (12-4)
T4. Madison West, 7-5 (8-7)
T4. Verona, 7-5 (9-7)
6. Madison Memorial, 7-6 (9-6)
7. La Follette, 3-8 (4-8)
T8. Beloit Memorial, 2-8 (2-8)
T8. Madison East, 2-8 (2-10)
10. Janesville Parker, 1-11 (2-11)