Knowing Middleton had scored three goals in a 5-3 loss to powerhouse Verona two days earlier, the Sun Prairie boys soccer team knew full well it had to play good defense, make that great defense, when the two teams met last Thursday.
Sun Prairie, which played Verona to a draw earlier in the alternate fall season and was unbeaten coming into the April 15 showdown with their Big Eight Conference foe, did play great defense, limiting the host Cardinals to a single goal in a 3-1 victory.
“We played a great game against a high-powered offensive team,” said Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim.
Sun Prairie (5-0-1) struck first as senior tri-captain Johnathan Trilling scored with a shot to the upper left corner of Middleton’s net in the 22nd minute.
“We earned a free kick about 25 yards away from the left side goal. Johnathan Trilling made a great shot — a no-doubter — for a goal. Our goal for the game is to score first, and we accomplish that.
However, Middleton (2-2-1) responded quickly as senior Ezra Joseph scored at the 24:10 mark tying the score at 1-1, which is where it stayed for the remainder of the first 45 minutes.
In the closing minutes of the first half an unfortunate accident occurred where sophomore defender Carson Schmoldt suffered a broken ankle while trying to elude a tackle. Schmoldt was taken off the field in an ambulance and was lost for the remainder of the season.
“During halftime the team decided to dedicate the game to Carson, and win the game for him,” said Kim. “We came out strong in the second half, playing with the heart of a lion. Unlike the first half, we were winning 50-50 balls creating several outstanding scoring opportunities.”
Sun Prairie broke the tie in the 64th minute when Riley Stevens scored off a Trilling assist.
“Johnathan drove a perfect free kick over the top of the last defender deep inside the penalty area, where Riley Stevens beat Middleton defenders to the ball and nailed the one-timer past the goalie,” Kim said.
Stevens then assisted Garrett Franks at the 75:30 mark, giving Sun Prairie a 3-1 advantage and some much-earned breathing room.
“As usual our central defenders were solid, preventing Middleton attackers from mounting critical attacks. However, Middleton attackers were outstanding, creating a few dangerous scoring opportunities. But the senior tri-captain Keegan Duffy came up big shutting them out making picture perfect tackles in the penalty area,” said Kim.
Sun Prairie senior goalie Tanner Scherer stopped all but one shot making seven saves to earn another win in net.
Up Next
Sun Prairie hosts Janesville Parker Tuesday. The Big Eight battle with the Vikings begins at 7 p.m. at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
The Cardinals also travel to Neenah Thursday for a 7 p.m. start, before returning home Saturday hosting Stoughton at 1 p.m. at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
SUN PRAIRIE 3, MIDDLETON 1
Sun Prairie 1 2 — 3
Middleton 1 0 — 1
First half: SP: Trilling (un), 22:10; M: Joseph (Sheehan), 24:20.
Second half: SP: Stevens (Trilling), 64:40; Franks (Stevens), 75:30.
Saves: SP (Scherer 7); M (Meyer) 5.
