Sun Prairie has selected 2020 graduates Autumn Dushack and Mickey Keating as its WIAA Scholar Athletes.
Each year, member high schools of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association are invited to nominate one boy and one girl for Scholar Athlete honors. The program, which is underwritten by Marshfield Clinic, was launched in 1984 to demonstrate the positive impact of interscholastic athletic activities.
To qualify for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition, a nominee must have earned at least four varsity letters through the first half of his/her senior year and must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
AUTUMN DUSHACK
Dushack is a four-time varsity letterwinner for cross country. She also has four varsity letters in track & field played on the JV basketball team as a freshman.
Her final GPA was 3.94.
Dushack will be attending Loyola University Chicago where she plans on majoring in Exercise Science while continuing her running career.
MICKEY KEATING
Keating participated in two sports, swimming and golf. For swimming, he was varsity all four years. In golf, he was on the varsity for three years.
His final GPA was 3.85.
Keating plans on attending UW-La Crosse, but for now is undeclared on what my major he is going to pursue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.