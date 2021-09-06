The Sun Prairie boys and girls cross country teams competed in their first big run of the season Saturday, Sept. 4 at Verona Area High School. Schools featured in the event included Aquinas, Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Beloit Memorial, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Fort Atkinson, Lincoln-Way Central, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mauston, McFarland, Middleton, Monona Grove, Monroe, New Glarus, Oregon, Platteville, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Watertown Luther Prep, Waunakee, and Wisconsin Dells.
On the boys varsity side, junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas continued his outstanding start to this season. His time of 16:28.3 was best among juniors on the day, 3rd in the boys Division 1 5k, and 5th overall. Senior Joseph Freng turned in a quality performance as well with his time of 17:25.3. His run landed him in 11th in Division 1 and 21st overall.
The combined performance of Sun Prairie’s top 4, consisting of Alvarado Venegas, Freng, and Ben and Jonah Marshall, earned the Cardinals 86 points which landed them in 3rd place behind Verona’s 80 in 2nd and Middleton’s 67 in 1st.
It was a record-setting day in girls varsity as both freshmen Jojo Knauss and Cassie Coffey set personal bests with times of 21:14.2 and 22:50.2, respectively. Knauss’ time was 16th best in Division 1 and 24th overall while Coffey finished 39th in Division 1 and 73rd overall. Sun Prairie was paced in the race by senior Reagan Zimmerman. Her time of 20:40.9 was 7th best in Division 1 and 12th overall.
The solid contribution from the entirety of the Sun Prairie varsity resulted in a tie for 3rd place with Lincoln-Way Central at 118 points. Middleton won the event with 29 points while Madison West claimes 2nd with 42.
In the boys junior varsity race, Sun Prairie finished 8th. The Cardinal’s highest finisher was Ben Polzin in 25th with his time of 19:32.0. Gabe Roe didn’t finish far behind in 34th with his time of 19:42.1. Additionally, Matthew Lee set a personal record with his time of 22:50.0.
The girls junior varsity squad was impressive as well, finishing 3rd. Freshman Shaela Elert and senior Allie Spredemann finished at almost exactly the same time, claiming 17th and 18th with times of 23:02.2 and 23:02.3, recpectively. Seconds later, freshman Ali McCaughtry crossed the finish line to claim 20th.
The Cardinals are back in action Saturday, Sept. 11 at an invitational at Grant Park Golf Course.