The Sun Prairie girls basketball team's impressive 2021-22 season has come to an end. After claiming a share of the Big Eight title and winning a regional championship, the No. 3 seed Cardinals met their match in No. 2 seed Arrowhead in the Sectional 3 semifinal at Verona Area High School on Thursday, Mar. 3. Left without star guard Avree Antony due to a knee injury in the previous game, Sun Prairie couldn't keep up as the Warhawks held on to a 59-41 win to topple the shorthanded Cardinals.
"We got a little tired," Sun Prairie head coach John Olson said. "We played with seven tonight, and two of those are posts that just rotate in on their own. With Avree out, that's a big miss. She's a rebounder, she does everything. But, I still think we gave it a really good effort in every phase."
Sun Prairie had a big problem to handle in Arrowhead's senior forward Alaina Harper. The 6'3" Grand Canyon commit was a game breaker, and had dominated all season, averaging 17 points per game. Luckily, Sun Prairie had a secret weapon in junior forward Makiah Hawk. Hawk has impressed all season with her defensive abilities, and they were on full display Thursday as Harper struggled to get going.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Arrowhead's guards came out shooting. In the absence of early scoring from Harper, Arrowhead knocked down three straight 3-pointers to start the game.
Arrowhead couldn't pull away, however, because Sun Prairie junior guard Antionique Auston started the game on fire. She scored nine of the Cardinals' first 13 points, including six from behind the 3-point line. Her outburst gave Sun Prairie an early 13-9 lead.
Harper wasn't the only Arrowhead player Sun Prairie did a good job of cancelling out. The Warhawks' second leading scorer, junior guard Bella Samz (averaging 13 points per game) didn't score her first bucket until minutes before the end of the first half. Instead, Arrowhead was carried by an unlikely sophomore, Taylor Thimmesch.
Thimmesch entered the game averaging six points per game, but had eight by half thanks to some early success from deep. Her influence on the game was far from over, but her scoring efforts earned Arrowhead a 24-18 lead heading into halftime.
"Defensively, we had shut down 34 (Arrowhead senior forward Alaina Harper," Olson said. "She's their main player. Then 22 (Arrowhead sophomore guard Taylor Thimmesch) comes along. That's what a good team has, balance. They were able to put some points up. But we did what we wanted to do. We wanted to shut down their top player."
The first half was defined by runs. Sun Prairie got hot twice, putting together runs of 8-0 and 5-0 at times. Arrowhead kept pace by knocking down five 3-pointers in the opening half, including one in the Warhawks' 9-0 run to close the half out.
Sun Prairie was in for an unwelcome surprise in the second half as Harper started to find her footing offensively. She found the rack twice and Thimmesch nailed another 3-pointer as the Warhakws kicked off the final stanza on a 7-2 run.
Sun Prairie senior guard Rachel Rademacher did all she could to slow the bleeding in the second half. Not willing to let this be her last game without a fight, she played some of her best basketball of the season int hat second half. She nailed two 3-pointers and did a good job of drawing fouls to keep Sun Prairie in contention.
Arrowhead simply never cooled off from deep. The Warhawks were able to build and maintain a sizable lead as they knocked down four more 3-pointers in the second half, three of which came from Thimmesch.
On top of Thimmesch's scoring explosion, Harper was drawing fouls left and right as the officials started to call the game closer. She made the most of her time at the line, hitting 10 of her 12 free throw attempts.
Sun Prairie's feverish comeback attempt wasn't enough as Arrowhead was consistent in its ballhandling and free throw shooting to hold on to the win.
The loss brings an end to the final season of Sun Prairie girls basketball. Next year, this team will be split among Sun Prairie East and West high school. So, too, ends the high school careers of seniors Rachel Rademacher and Tiara Barksdale.
"Rademacher just always battled," Olson said. "She never quits. She's a hard working girl and is just tough. From her freshman year to now, it's been such an improvement. She's a great kid and we're going to miss her. Tiara is awesome too. After taking a year off, she decided to come back and play with her two sisters. She just never caused any problems and always worked hard and filled her role in practice. That's the kind of player you want."
The Cardinals went out in style, spending much of the year in the top 10 of the WIAA coaches poll, winning a share of a conference title, and losing just five games on the season. The loaded junior class, consisting of Antony, Hawk, Auston, wing Marie Outlay, and forward Lucy Strey all took immense steps forward this season and will be among the best in the state next season, whether they play at East or West.