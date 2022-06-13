The Sun Prairie softball team finished its final season as a unified school with a bang. The Cardinals took an undefeated record into the WIAA state tournament over the weekend of June 9-11 and won two impressive games to reach the state finals, where they’d eventually fall to back-to-back state champions, Kaukauna.
The No. 2 seeded Cardinals kicked off the tournament in the WIAA state quarterfinals at the University of Wisconsin’s Goodman Diamond against No. 7 seed Milton on Thursday, June 9.
“I almost thought they were too relaxed,” Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson said. “The biggest thing is that they still played hard. No lead is ever enough here. They did a great job.”
This calm demeanor was best displayed by sophomore starting pitcher Tayler Baker. Baker, who had been battling some arm issues recently, tore through the Red Hawks’ batting lineup. She allowed just two hits and struck out 13 batters as the Cardinals earned a 5-0 win and a spot in the semifinals.
Baker’s firm hold on the game was evident from the top of the first inning. Milton got to bat first, but found no success as Baker struck out two batters and forced a groundout from the third to bring the Cardinals up to the plate.
Sun Prairie wasted no time getting rolling offensively, either. Senior left fielder Chloe Knoernschild led off by beating out a chopper to third base, followed by an error on a bunt from senior second baseman Kennedy Schaefer. Freshman shortstop Luci Moreno then beat out a dribbler to shortstop to load the bases with no outs.
Milton starter Gwen Baker recovered, forcing three straight outs to keep the Cardinals scoreless. But a message had been sent by way of Sun Prairie’s bats. After another quick inning from Baker in the top of the second, momentum hung in the balance as Sun Prairie returned to the plate.
Sophomore third baseman Grace Kramschuster would soon put all worries to rest. She smoked a grounder to right field which got past the fielder. Kramschuster turned on the jets, touching all the bags on her way to an inside-the-park homerun to break the game wide open and give Sun Prairie a 1-0 lead.
“She’s fast and smart,” Olson said of Kramschuster. “She was looking to get that run by the time she hit second base. She knew she was coming through. It was a huge game-changer and momentum-builder for us.”
Junior center fielder Isabel Royle kept the momentum rolling. She followed the score with a booming triple into left field. Junior right fielder Carly Gross reached first on an error and Knoernschild beat out a grounder to the pitcher to load the bases once again.
Moreno grounded to the pitcher, which she threw home to force Royle out and prevent a run. With two outs, Baker threw herself an assist. She hammered a grounder to the second baseman which was mishandled. Olson circled her arm frantically on the third base line as both Gross and Knoernschild raced home to make it a 3-0 Sun Prairie advantage.
A dropped pop up from Sophia Royle moved Moreno to third base, which was all the opportunity she needed. A wild pitch from Milton bought Moreno time to scoot home and make it a 4-0 lead for the Cardinals as the game moved to the third inning.
The two sides traded quick half-innings in the third as Baker continued cooking and Sun Prairie left a runner stranded on third.
Two more strikeouts from Baker in the top of the fourth brought the Cardinals’ bats back quickly in the bottom half. Schaefer led off with a single up the gut. She worked her way to second base and set herself up for Sophia Royle to make a play. Royle answered with a well-hit single to left field, buying Schaefer time to round third and make it a 5-0 lead for Sun Prairie.
Baker had a comfortable lead and was able to focus on her craft on the mound without much worry of a comeback. She shredded. She tallied two strikeouts in the top of the fifth, one in the sixth, and got all three outs in the seventh via strikeout to reach her final total of 13 and ice the game. It was a dominant display and the perfect way for Sun Prairie to start their state weekend.
Next up, Sun Prairie earned the late game for the Division 1 action on Friday, June 10. The Cardinals faced off with No. 3 seed Oak Creek with a trip to state on the line. It took some clutch work, but the Cardinals scraped out a 4-3 victory.
The Knights of Oak Creek gave Sun Prairie all it could handle, putting nine hits in play in comparison to the Cardinals’ four. Sun Prairie’s difference maker was junior first baseman Sophia Royle, who hit a 2-run single and saved a run at the plate with a stellar defensive play to keep Oak Creek off the board and get her team an eventual win.
“These girls have so much heart and dedication,” Olson said. “It took a little grit, a little grind, a little dirt to get where we needed to be. They did it.”
Sophomore phenom Tayler Baker got the start on the mound for the Cardinals, but the Knights were ready for her. These two teams had clashed in the regular season, a 3-1 win for Sun Prairie back on May 7. Oak Creek used this familiarity to its advantage and got the bats moving early.
A single and subsequent double had Knights on second and third base with only one out. A passed ball was all Oak Creek needed as the runner scooted in from third, giving the Knights a quick 1-0 lead. Baker recovered with a pop out and a strike out to avoid further damage, but Oak Creek had set the tone.
Sun Prairie would get nothing easy on offense, either. Oak Creek was rolling with pitcher Riley Grudzielanek, a Northwestern softball commit. She made quick work of the top of Sun Prairie’s batting order to push the game to the second inning.
Baker was resilient in the second inning, quickly putting the first behind her. She mowed through the side with two groundouts and a strikeout. Her quick recovery on the mound sparked something in Sun Prairie’s offense.
Junior first baseman Sophia Royle led the bottom of the second inning off with a walk. She took second on a passed ball and was quickly brought around as sophomore third baseman Grace Kramschuster ripped a double up the gut to tie the game at one run each.
The Cardinals weren’t done, either. Kramschuster made her way to third base thanks to a bloop single from junior center fielder Isabel Royle, setting the stage for junior right fielder Carly Gross with just one out. Gross lifted a sacrifice fly into left field, buying the speedy Kramschuster time to motor home and give Sun Prairie a 2-1 lead.
The momentum from the exciting inning carried over for Baker on the mound in the top of the third. She was on fire, forcing two quick pop ups and a strikeout to retire the side in order and bring Sun Prairie’s red-hot bats back to the plate.
Freshman shortstop Luci Moreno got herself to first base with two outs, and it looked as though it would be a quick inning for the Cardinals. Instead, they rallied. Baker made it safely to first thanks to an Oak Creek error and was replaced by Stella Ewoldt as a courtesy runner.
Sophia Royle made sure to get the Cardinals a couple of runs before the inning ended. She hammered an absolute missile through the 5-6 gap, buying time for Moreno and Ewoldt to get home. Royle slid safely into third base, giving her Cardinals a 4-1 advantage.
“We just had to play our game,” Olson said. “We know about them, but it was never about changing how we play to match them. We just had to do what works for us.”
Oak Creek wouldn’t let the game slip away that easily. The Knights got the bats moving in the top of the fourth, looking for a response. A pair of well-placed doubles did the trick as Oak Creek managed to push another run across the plate to cut Sun Prairie’s lead to 4-2. Baker escaped further damage by forcing a fly out to right, but the Knights had grabbed some momentum back.
The next few innings were a pitchers’ duel. Baker and Grudzielanek were locked in. Grudzielanek didn’t allow a Sun Prairie hit in either the fourth or fifth inning, and Baker kept the Knights silent in the fifth as well. Things got tight for Baker in the top of the sixth inning, though. Thankfully, her defense had her back.
Oak Creek had runners on first and second with two outs. It looked like the inning was coming to a close as Baker forced an infield grounder, but the throw to Sophia Royle was wild. Oak Creek’s lead runner rounded third and headed home. Royle was clutch. She quickly gathered the ball and fired home, beating the runner and giving junior catcher Vanessa Veith time to swipe a tag and record the out, ending the inning and saving a run.
“It was frantic,” Sophia Royle said. “I knew my job was to get the ball in. I just grabbed it and got it in. Thankfully it was in time.”
In a game as tight as this one, Olson understood just how important Royle’s incredible play was.
“She saved the game,” Olson said. “Tayler pitched a great game too, but Sophia saved us there with that play. I’m just speechless. Plays like that make such a difference in this stage of the season.”
After a scoreless bottom of the sixth from Sun Prairie, Oak Creek returned to the plate in the top of the seventh with the season on the line, needing two runs and rolling with the top of the batting order.
The Knights’ leadoff batter bunted nearly into Kramschuster’s glove, but the ball was just a bit out of reach. Oak Creek laid another bunt down to move the runner to second, and a grounout pushed her to third. With two outs, Oak Creek knocked a single into left field to cut the lead to 4-3 with the go-ahead run stepping up to bat. Baker didn’t hesitate. She forced a fly out to right field, ending the game.
The win propelled the Cardinals to the state finals, where an uber-talented Kaukauna team would secure an 11-3 victory to secure back-to-back D1 state championships.
2022 will live in the record books as one of the best of all time for the Sun Prairie softball team. The Cardinals finish with a 27-1 overall record, 29-1 if you count their 2-1 record at their preseason tournament in Florida.
Sun Prairie ripped through the regular season undefeated, including an 18-0 mark in conference play to bring home a Big Eight championship. The Cardinals outscored Big Eight opponents a whopping 229-13 this season.
Following the dominance in the regular season, the Cardinals kept it rolling in the postseason. They won their one regional game and two sectional games a combined 29-1, proving they were deserving of their top seed.
While the dominant campaign didn’t end in a state championship, Sun Prairie should feel nothing but pride for the exclamation mark it put on its last season as a unified school. These girls will be split into East and West next season, but the memories made during the illustrious run of 2022 will live on.