After an uninspired performance last week against River Falls, the Sun Prairie football team needed a bounce-back type of game. Conditions were perfect for that Friday, Oct. 1 when Madison East came to Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium for Homecoming. The Cardinals smoked the Purgolders, 55-13, to move to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play.
"It feels good," Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski said of the Homecoming win. "Sure, there are things we need to get better at, but we challenged the kids to come out with a dominant performance and put the game away early. We were able to do that for sure."
Kaminski's Cardinals heard the challenge loud and clear and delivered. On just the second play of the game, junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski connected with senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle on a post-corner to the left sideline. Vandewalle hauled in the pass and delivered a nasty juke to take the ball 67 yards for the score.
Madison East followed the score up with a very peculiar playcall. On 4th down from their own 16 yard line, the Purgolders went for the conversion. The slant pattern was well short of the first down marker and Sun Prairie took over on the Madison East 16 yard line.
Junior running back Kolton Walters took a handoff to the left side and walked in untouched as Addison Ostrenga blocked his cornerback into a linebacker to make a hole an airplane could have flown through. Just like that, the Cardinals were up 14-0 less than three minutes into the game.
Ostrenga might have made some nice blocks and catches on offense Friday night, but defense was where he really shined. On the ensuing Madison East possession, the Purgolders' quarterback was desperately scrambling in the endzone, trying to find an open man on 3rd down. Out of nowhere, Ostrenga comes screaming off of the left side and drags the quarterback down in the endzone for a safety. 16-0, Cardinals.
Good field position thanks to the free kick meant the Sun Prairie offense was primed to strike again. This time, Kaminski found senior Davis Hamilton on the left side for an easy 11-yard score. The Cardinals led 23-0 less than five minutes into the game.
Ostrenga would strike again defensively. He flew in and sacked the quarterback in the endzone again, recording his second safety of the contest. The Cardinals now led 25-0 with 6:14 left in the first quarter.
"It felt awesome," Ostrenga said of the defensive anomaly. "I knew the running back would be blocking me on the outside and I knew I would be able to get past him. To record two safeties, it just felt amazing."
The Ostrenga family wasn't done making big contributions for the Cardinals. Addison's little brother, Sam, fielded the ensuing free kick and took 56 yards to the house. The Sun Prairie scoring barrage was unique and sudden. Before the Purgolders knew what hit them, the game was over. The Cardinals rode that 32-0 lead into the end of first quarter.
Sun Prairie's defense continued its dominance in the second quarter. Madison East had trouble with a handoff and the ball hit the turf. Senior linebacker Trentin Wagner was right there to pounce on it.
A long drive buoyed by strong running from Walters and junior running back Cortez LeGrant set the Cardinals up to strike once more. Kaminski called his own number and kept to the left side, walking into the endzone untouched to boost the Sun Prairie lead to 39-0.
While Sun Prairie's offense was thriving, issues only persisted for Madison East. Another drive stalled out deep in Purgolders territory. Forced to punt from the three yard line, Madison East's longsnapper sailed the ball over the punters head and out of the back of the endzone, resulting in the third safety of the evening.
LeGrant had an outstanding return on the free kick to bring it down to the Madison East 18 yard line. A few plays later, Kaminski called his own number again and scrambled to his right for a 6-yard touchdown to put his Cardinals up 48-0 with six minutes left in the first half.
From there, coach Kaminski had seen enough. The starters didn't see the field again. This was evident as the second half was winding down as the Purgolders scored a 46-yard touchdown to get some points on the board before the half ended. Still, the Cardinals took a comfortable 48-6 lead into halftime.
The Purgolders showed commendable fight in the second half. The passing game was potent and even resulted in another touchdown, but the deficit was far too much. Sun Prairie backup quarterback Drew Kavanaugh ran a touchdown in from five yards out to bring the game to its final score, 55-13.
After a tough week last week, Kaminski got things back on track. He completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Jonathan Weah led the Cardinals in rushing 56 yards on six carries.
No conference team has even remotely hung with Sun Prairie so far this season, but that could change this coming week. On Friday, Oct. 8, Sun Prairie travels to Middleton. Middleton is 5-2 on the season and undefeated in conference play. Much like Sun Prairie, Middleton has beaten up on other Big 8 opponents, including a 30-0 win over Verona Friday, Oct. 1.
"We're excited," Ostrenga said of the coming game. "We haven't had much competition yet, but this Middleton team is going to be ready to defend us. They know our strengths but we know theirs, too. I'm just excited to play the whole game. It'll be a fun one."