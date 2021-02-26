While it’s not quite what Konrad Plomedahl pictured when he took the job as new head girls swim coach at Sun Prairie, he’ll take it … as will his team.
After Sun Prairie and the Big Eight Conference elected to bypass the typical fall season, electing to participate in an alternate fall season this winter and spring, the first-year head coach had to reassure his team that while this is something way out of the norm, they and everyone else have had to adjust during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s extremely fulfilling. Having this season is having a positive impact on everyone. Just having the opportunity to all be together doing what we love has been a gift that we continue to be thankful for,” said Plomedahl.
The 2013 SPHS graduate had been an assistant coach under Nancy Harms, who after 19 seasons retired following the 2019 campaign. And what a campaign it was as Sun Prairie matched the best finish in program history with a third-place performance at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet.
“Sun Prairie is my home town and it has been my ambition to give my efforts and talents to positively contribute to the success of this great community,” said Plomedahl at the time of his hiring.
Plomedahl was a four-year member of the Cardinal boys swim team and competed at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet in four events his senior year.
He moved on to swim for three seasons at UW-Eau Claire, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with an emphasis in education. He currently teaches eighth grade Algebra I at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School.
“Our main goal this season is staying healthy! As a team, we are committed to making good decisions that will allow all of us to continue to safely participate this season. From a performance perspective, we are really focusing on quality yards, and making sure that every stroke we take is with a purpose. Our performance goal as a team is to focus on the details, and to let the process determine our speed and success at the end of the season,” Plomedahl said.
The Cardinals return a plethora of talent, including four returning swimmers from that third-place team.
Senior Janelle Schulz earned three trips to state her first three years. As a junior, Schulz competed in the maximum four events at state and was part of the state champion 400-yard freestyle relay team. She also had a podium finish as a member of the 200 medley relay that placed third.
“Her accomplishments in the 200 IM and 100 breast, along with her versatility on relays will give our team many competitive possibilities,” said Plomedahl.
Senior Grace Sala also competed in four state events in 2019 and was part of both the champion 400 and 200 freestyle relay teams.
“She’s a senior swimmer who continues to contribute in the 100 fly and in 200 and 400 free relays,” said Plomedahl.
Junior Paige Rundahl was on the podium twice as part of the champion 400 freestyle and third-place medley relays.
“She specializes in sprint freestyle, Paige is a consistent source of speed and energy,” Plomedahl said of Rundahl.
Sophomore Olivia Sala was a member of the third-place 200 medley relay while also competing in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke at state as a freshman.
“Olivia is a sophomore who has great potential as a 500 free and 100 back athlete,” said Plomedahl.
One member of the D1 third-place team not mentioned was Sophia Fiske. The reigning two-time state champion in the 50 and 100 freestyles and earned a total of four first-place state finishes her junior year, has elected not to compete during the high school season as she continues to train for the US Junior Olympics.
Fiske is a University of Wisconsin commit.
Plomedahl is hoping the Lady Cardinals can piggy-back off the success of the boys team, which recently brought home the Division 1 state championship.
“I hope to continue the momentum,” he said. “This team continues to be capable of great accomplishments, and we strive to be the best we can be every day. Having this previous success gives us all confidence in the process we have, and this success gives us a foundation to continue building on. There is such a positive culture of success in Sun Prairie Swimming right now, especially with what the boys accomplished. I have no doubt that this culture of success will influence our team in a positive way, allowing us to continue to be our best.”
While there won’t be a WIAA State Tournament there will be some sort of culminating event at season’s end.
