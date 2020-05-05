Alyssa Blair is finishing up her junior year at Florida Gulf Coast University, and like many college students is having to do so virtually during the coronavirus pandemic. Being 21 hours from home the 2017 Sun Prairie High School graduate still keeps in touch with her classmates and friends through video conferencing known as Zoom.
On Wednesday, April 29, Blair noticed that a certain Wisconsin celebrity would be randomly dropping in on those Zoom meetings. And at 4 p.m. CST Blair, along with fellow SPHS graduates Keelyn Gross, Lane Gugger, Ty Hamilton, Kelsey Kopiski and Nate Verstegan, got the surprise of a lifetime when none other than former University of Wisconsin and Houston Texans football star JJ Watt joined in their conversation.
“We like to catch up once or twice a week and I saw that JJ tweeted that he had free time and was going to hop in on Zoom calls,” said Blair, a junior majoring in accounting at FGCU.
GETTING THE
BALL ROLLING
Blair tweeted Watt the group chat number and password while adding: “hop on bruh.”
“I took a screenshot of the tweet and I asked the group if we can make a group chat now maybe we can get JJ Watt on it. Everyone was like, ‘sure, let’s do it,’” Blair said.
Gugger made the Zoom call and asked everyone involved to tweet the password at him, and minutes later Watt joined in.
“We all tweeted (the code) and not more than two minutes later he was on,” said Gugger, a junior at UW-Madison majoring in finance and real estate. “I think we were all a little star-struck, I think it took us about a minute to get a couple words in without freaking out; he was a super nice guy, of course.”
Watt asked where the group was from and Verstegan said Sun Prairie, which Watt immediately knew where it was having grown up just an hour away in Pewaukee.
Watt told them what he was doing during the COVID-19 pandemic as well.
“He said he was working out, letting his dogs run all over at his cabin up north and said he was excited about the new Houston draft class,” said Gugger.
“All of the sudden JJ Watt was in our Zoom,” said a surprised Hamilton. “He said he knew of Sun Prairie and that it was a great city. He was really nice.”
Hamilton said he and the group have been doing Zoom once a week.
“Lane Gugger usually sets it up with a bunch of our high school friends once a week and we talk for 2-3 hours,” Hamilton said.
“It was so surreal,” said Verstegan. “I was like, ‘This is actually happening and JJ Watt is on our Zoom call. Right when he got on there I was like, ‘No way.’ It was really, really cool.”
A junior at St. Norbert College majoring in sociology, Verstegan believed Watt was on for about 6-7 minutes.
“Once he asked us where we’re from I started to explain where it was because he had gone to (UW) Madison, then he stopped and was being kind of sarcastic but funny about it saying ‘I know where Sun Prairie is.’ I thought that was pretty cool,” Verstegan said.
TALKING FOOTBALL,
OF COURSE
Verstegan then asked what he believes was the best question: “I asked if I should pick up the Texans defense in the Fantasy Draft season, and he said, ‘Absolutely.’”
“We thought that was really cool,” Blair said. “Then the guys started talking about the Texans and the (NFL) draft, should they pick Watt up in Fantasy Football and football-related questions like that.”
Kopiski was also a bit star-struck.
“I didn’t really say much, I was kind of speechless when I saw his picture pop up,” Kopiski said. “It was amazing to see him and he was super nice the whole time; it’s nice to see people from Wisconsin remembering their roots.”
Like Gugger and Watt before them, Kopiski attends UW-Madison. She is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorder with hopes of becoming a speech pathologist. She alluded to the group having met before on other Zoom conversations
“Before the pandemic we all hung out and we are a close-knit group of friends, so we had to stay connected in some way. We play trivia and just try to connect with each other,” Kopiski said.
REMEMBER ME?
Of the group Gross was the only one who had previously met the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. While she was a sixth-grader at Sacred Hearts, Gross met Watt and fellow Wisconsin Badgers teammate Nick Toon as they visited the Sun Prairie Catholic school prior to the 2011 Rose Bowl.
“I gave him a hug and I asked him if he remembered,” said Gross. “He said, ‘How could I forget?’ That was really funny.”
A junior at Marquette University, Gross is majoring in biomedical sciences and physical therapy.
“We’ve done trivia and bingo and a bunch of different kinds of things just to stay in touch,” said Gross. “It’s definitely hard because a lot of us are turning 21 and it’s hard to celebrate, but we’ve done the best that we can.”
Watt later tweeted Wednesday: “After dropping in on about 20 random meetings, all I can say is that there is a WIDE range of Zoom meeting types.”
COLLEGE ATHLETES
Blair, Hamilton, Verstegan are former SPHS athletes who now play college athletics.
Blair has remained in her apartment in Fort Myers, Florida. She will graduate this spring with her undergrad in accounting from FGCU, and this summer will begin working toward her masters in data analytics.
Blair earned all-conference honors her senior year after leading the Cardinals to their first Big Eight Conference title in 21 years. She then walked-on at Florida Gulf Coast, and before the start of this past season was awarded a scholarship.
“That was a crazy moment, I had no idea that was happening,” said Blair. “The coolest part of playing at FGCU is that I never felt like I wasn’t a scholarship player, they treated me the same even when I didn’t have a scholarship.”
Blair appeared in 28 of FGCU’s 33 games, starting four, where she scored 55 points and grabbed 29 rebounds. The Eagles were 30-3 and received votes in the Associated Press Division 1 poll when the season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We were already believed to be the best FGCU team in history,” said Blair. “We finished our semifinal that Wednesday night and we were going back to the (Atlantic Sun Conference) championship game that Sunday before the (NCAA) tournament selection, and then Thursday is when everything hit. We were predicted to be a seven or eight seed and it hit us hard.”
A 2018 SPHS grad, Hamilton played football and baseball at Sun Prairie, earning second-team All-Big Eight honors at catcher his senior season.
A sophomore at UW-La Crosse majoring in history, Hamilton was in Florida with the Eagles baseball team when the season stopped by the coronavirus outbreak.
Verstegan is a former Cardinals basketball standout and just completed his junior season with the St. Norbert’s men’s team. He appeared in 12 games helping the Green Knights finish 17-1 in the Midwest Conference and 23-5 overall.
“We ended up losing in the first round of the tournament, but then after that the tournament got cancelled,” Verstegan said.
