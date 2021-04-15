Sun Prairie earned its third consecutive shutout and remained unbeaten this alternate fall season following a 4-0 blanking of Beloit Memorial Tuesday at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
“It was another outstanding performance,” said Cardinals head coach Tok Kim. “We didn’t know what to expect from Beloit Memorial’s team as they were a high-scoring team with a potent striker.”
The Cardinals (4-0-1), who were coming off shutouts over Janesville Craig and Oregon, got the upper hand early on junior Gabe Vougn’s unassisted goal at the 6 minutes, 55 seconds into the match.
The goal was set up by Logan Parrish who applied heavy pressure on a Beloit defender in the attack zone.
“Beloit Memorial tried to clear the ball out of the danger zone, but the ball sailed into the penalty area in front of the goal where Gabe Voung did not miss the opportunity, attacked the loose ball hard and lobbed it calmly over the goalie’s outstretched arms,” explained Kim.
Less than 5 minutes later Sun Prairie struck again, this time with Parrish assisting sophomore midfielder Riley Stevens who scored in the 11th minute giving the Cardinals a 2-0 advantage.
“Off a dropback pass by Gabe Voung, Logan Parrish sent a beautiful chip pass over the last defender to a steaking Riley Stevens. Riley tracked down the ball and calmly chipped it over the goalie,” said Kim.
With the early lead, Kim was comfortable enough to make some substitutions. The back-up players performed exceptionally, according to Kim, led by a sophomore central midfielder Tyler Hodges.
“It was Tyler’s best game of the year so far,” Kim said.
Parrish and Stevens connected in the first 5 minutes of the second half when Parish fed Stevens, who found the net at the 50:18 mark to increase Sun Praire’s lead to 3-0.
“Again, Logan found his favorite corner kick target Riley Stevens on the far-left corner, and made a perfect cross. Riley went up strong and drove the header in the back of the net for his team-leading fourth goal of the season.
Senior midfielder Nate Rice finalized the scoring with a goal in the 78th minute off an assist from fellow senior midfielder Nick Lips.
Senior keeper Tanner Scherer stopped all six shots that came his way to earn the shutout victory.
“Goalie Tanner had a nice game getting another clean sheet,” added Kim. “It was a well-played game, the coaches were pleased.”
Leonzo Melendrez had five saves for the Purple Knights (3-3-1).
SUN PRAIRIE 4
BELOIT MEMORIAL 0
Beloit 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 2 2 — 4
First half: SP: G. Voung (un), 6:55; Stevens (L. Parrish), 11:35.
Second half: SP: Stevens (L. Parrish), 50:18; Rice (Lips), 78:30.
Saves: BM (Melendrez) 5; SP (Scherer) 6.
