Sun Prairie’s Rod Johnson has announced he will transfer to Western Illinois University for the 2020-21 season as a graduate transfer.
It will be the third school the former Cardinals standout and 2016 SPHS graduate will play for since leading Sun Prairie to the 2016 Big Eight Conference championship.
The past two seasons Johnson, a 6-foot-7 forward, played at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Johnson played in all 31 games this season, starting 30, where he averaged 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while helping the Mocs to 20-13 record.
Prior to playing at UT-Chattanooga Johnson played in 31 games at Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois.
Johnson is the older brother of former Sun Prairie players Jalen Johnson, who will be a freshman at Duke next season, and Kobe, who will be a senior at Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wis.
Western Illinois is coached by former University of Wisconsin assistant and UW-Milwaukee head coach Rob Jeter.
