MADISON — The Sun Prairie boys golf team shot 371 finishing in a three-way tie for eighth place in Monday’s Madison Edgewood Invitational.
The Cardinals, Monona Grove and Milton all shot the same score to share eighth place out of 17 teams that competed at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
For the second straight match Tyler Schick led SP’s way shooting 84 on the par-72 layout.
Jacob Holleldter followed with a 92, while Alex Oehrlein and Aidan O’Gara (95) rounded out the Cardinals’ scoring.
Middleton won the team title with a 325, edging host Edgewood by a single stroke.
Janesville Triangular
Sun Prairie shot a 351 to finish third in Wednesday’s Janesville Craig Triangular, played at Erin Glen Golf Course, par-72.
Oehrlein was the Cardinals’ top golfer carding an 86, while Schick (87), Jordan Draws (88) and HOllfelder (90) completed the scoring.
Verona finished first with 313 strokes, followed by host Janesville Craig (336).
Verona’s Zack Zimmerman was medalist with a 1-over 73.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will be joined by Madison East and Madison Memorial in a triangular to be played at University Ridge on Tuesday. Play begins at 12:30 p.m.
EDGEWOOD INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Middleton 325, Madison Edgewood 326, Waunakee 330, Madison Memorial 341, Verona 347, Oregon 358, Janesville Craig 362, Monona Grove 371, Sun Prairie 371, Milton 371, Beloit Memorial 374, Madison West 375, Madison Edgewood B 391, Fort Atkinson 395, Janesville Parker 413, Monroe 453, Madison La Follette, Inc.
