The Sun Prairie boys basketball team's winning streak has come to an end at seven games. Janesville Craig played spoiler on the road on Friday, Feb. 4 with a 72-69 win thanks to eight 3-pointers and some persistent energy levels. The Cougars needed every bit of scoring they could get as they had no answer for Sun Prairie senior forward Addison Ostrenga, who posted a career-high 27 points on the evening.
Craig came out in a 2-3 zone to start this one, and lacked both the height and muscle to hang with Ostrenga in the paint. He took advantage early and often. At one point early on, Ostrenga had scored 17 of Sun Prairie's 22 points.
That’s a grown man play from Ostrenga. What a half he’s having! pic.twitter.com/B9LyH5tTUM— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) February 5, 2022
"Obviously, a lot of their guys are smaller and are more of shooters," Ostrenga said. "Going into this one, we just tried to get me the ball in the paint if I had a mismatch."
Craig didn't have an answer defensively, but the Cougars were able to keep pace thanks to their offense. The smaller Cougars were quicker vertically and used that to their advantage, slicing into the lane. It wasn't just one player, either. The entirety of the Craig roster was capable with the ball in their hands and they made great moves to get through the Sun Prairie defense.
"We weren't able to take them out of anything," Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos said. "They played comfortably. We needed to invade their space and make things difficult. We struggled with rotating. We had a hard time defending them, particularly in the first half."
Despite 19 first-half points from Ostrenga, Craig still took a 36-30 lead into the halftime break. While Sun Prairie primarily relied on Ostrenga and senior guard Ben Olson, who had eight in the first half, Craig had seven different players hit a bucket, showing just how deep the roster was.
It was difficult for Sun Prairie to make a run at the lead early in the second half as the Cougars came out shooting. Senior guard Da'Marcus DeValk nailed a 3-pointer, followed by back-to-back triples from sophomore guard Keagan Clark. In a flash, Craig had it's biggest lead of the evening at a 49-38 mark.
Just as things started to look lost, Sun Prairie started shooting, too. Senior guard Ethan Metz and Olson both knocked down 3-pointers to gnaw into the Cougars' lead. Junior guard Darius Chestnut got in on the scoring fun as well, displaying some impressive driving skills en route to a couple of layups.
Continued battling and strategic fouling from Sun Prairie allowed the Cardinals to come all the way back. With less than a minute to go, Olson nailed a 3-pointer to cut it to 69-66. After a free throw from Craig, Olson proved how clutch he was with another triple to cut it to 70-69.
An intentional foul and two free throws on the Craig end left Sun Prairie with the ball, trailing by three points with about 16 seconds to go. The Cougars wisely fouled Olson intentionally, sending him to the free throw line for a 1-and-1 opportunity.
Olson missed, but Ostrenga came up clutch, muscling his way to a big rebound. He kicked it to a cutting Olson in the corner, who squared for the potential game-tying shot. The shot was just short. Ostrenga grabbed another board and tried to dribble out for another 3-point attempt, but there wasn't enough time. Craig had survived.
Sun Prairie showed grit and guts to fight back in this one, the shot just weren't falling when they needed to. While the winning streak has come to an end, there's still a lot to like about how this team is performing.
With the loss, Sun Prairie drops to 11-6 on the year and 9-5 in the Big Eight. The Cardinals are still in sole possession of 3rd place in the conference standings. Craig improves to 7-11 overall and 5-8 in conference.
There's no time to rest for Sun Prairie as it has to travel out to Arrowhead for a big non-conference showdown on Saturday, Feb. 5. Following that the Cardinals return home for a conference matchup with Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Feb. 10 before another road non-conference game at Racine Horlick on Saturday, Feb. 12.
--
Big Eight boys basketball standings
*as of Friday, Jan. 4*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. La Follette, 11-2 (12-3)
2. Middleton, 10-3 (12-6)
3. Sun Prairie, 9-5 (11-6)
4. Madison East, 8-5 (10-6)
5. Verona, 5-6 (10-7)
6. Janesville Parker, 6-8 (9-9)
T7. Janesville Craig, 5-8 (7-11)
T7. Madison Memorial, 5-8 (9-8)
9. Madison West, 6-9 (6-10)
10. Beloit Memorial, 1-11 (5-13)
BBB: JANESVILLE CRAIG 72, SUN PRAIRIE 69
|SUN PRAIRIE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|10
|E. Metz
|0
|3
|0-0
|9
|14
|B. Olson
|7
|3
|0-2
|23
|23
|D. Chestnut
|4
|0
|0-2
|8
|42
|A. Ostrenga
|13
|0
|1-7
|27
|13
|T. Willis
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|TOTALS
|-
|25
|6
|1-11
|69
|CRAIG
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|0
|K. Clark
|2
|3
|5-6
|18
|1
|D. DeValk
|5
|1
|3-6
|16
|2
|J. Bertagnoli
|0
|1
|2-2
|5
|3
|C. McCormick
|3
|0
|0-0
|6
|12
|L. DeGraaf
|4
|2
|0-0
|14
|21
|H. Halverson
|2
|1
|0-2
|7
|24
|D. Hughes
|3
|0
|0-0
|6
|TOTALS
|-
|19
|8
|10-16
|72