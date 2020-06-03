Troy Giesegh has had the interim tag removed and has been officialled hired to be the new head boys hockey coach at Sun Prairie High School.
Giesegh took on the interim head coaching role in January after Chris Finkler was let go for undisclosed reasons. Under Giesegh the Cardinals won 13 of their final 16 games.
Giesegh has 34 years of hockey experience. Before coming to Sun Prairie he spent four years as the assistant varsity hockey coach for Madison East, followed by a year as head coach for the Madison LaFollette/East Co-op program.
Giesegh moved to Sun Prairie in 2006 where he served as Bantam A head coach for six years with the Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association. He also held positions as coach’s representative and Co-ACE director with the association board.
“We are extremely excited to have Troy take over our boys hockey program,” said Sun Prairie Director of Athletics and Activities Eric Nee. “He brings a great deal of energy and leadership to our program. He also does a great job of connecting and communicating with the student athletes in our program. Troy brings in a student-centered approach and understands how to build leaders in his program. Troy is well respected by our athletes, coaching staff, and families. He is extremely excited to get started and I can't wait for him to be able to implement his vision.”
Giesegh joined the Sun Prairie varsity hockey coaching staff in 2013 as an assistant coach. He was named Big Eight Assistant Coach of the Year for the 2016-17 season after helping guide the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
More on the hiring of Troy Giesegh will appear in Friday’s Star.
