WEEK 4
Thursday’s Game
Denver over NY Jets
Sunday’s Games
Indianapolis over Chicago
Cincinnati over Jacksonville
Dallas over Cleveland
New Orleans over Detroit
Seattle over Miami
Tampa Bay over LA Chargers
Baltimore over Washington
Arizona over Carolina
Houston over Minnesota
LA Rams over NY Giants
Kansas City over New England
Las Vegas over Buffalo
San Francisco over Philadelphia
Pittsburgh over Tennessee
Monday’s Game
Green Bay over Atlanta
WEEK 3 RESULTS: 8-8
TO DATE: 34-14
