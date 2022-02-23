SATURDAY, FEB. 19-
Waterloo Bantam B 8, Sun Prairie Bantam B 3
Goals: Max Helmstadter, Griffin Schulze, Matt Cumming.
Assists: Caden Hansen, Henry Hoelscher, Max Helmstadter.
Goalie: Mees Rosol, 22 saves.
--
New Richmond Bantam B 10, Sun Prairie Bantam B 6
Goals: Max Helmstadter (5), Dylan Rufener.
Assist: Griffin Schulze (2), Dylan Rufener (2), Max Helmstadter.
Goalie: Mees Rosol 35 saves.
SUNDAY, FEB. 20-
Sun Prairie Bantam B 6, Fond Du Lac Bantam B 0
Goals: Matt Cumming (2), Henry Hoelscher, Max Helmstadter (3).
Assists: Alex Robinson, Max Helmstadter, Dylan Rufener (2), Matt Cumming, Henry Hoelscher.
Goalie: Mees Rosol, 32 saves.
