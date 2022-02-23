SATURDAY, FEB. 19-

Waterloo Bantam B 8, Sun Prairie Bantam B 3

Goals: Max Helmstadter, Griffin Schulze, Matt Cumming.

Assists: Caden Hansen, Henry Hoelscher, Max Helmstadter.

Goalie: Mees Rosol, 22 saves.

--

New Richmond Bantam B 10, Sun Prairie Bantam B 6

Goals: Max Helmstadter (5), Dylan Rufener.

Assist: Griffin Schulze (2), Dylan Rufener (2), Max Helmstadter.

Goalie: Mees Rosol 35 saves.

--

SUNDAY, FEB. 20-

Sun Prairie Bantam B 6, Fond Du Lac Bantam B 0

Goals: Matt Cumming (2), Henry Hoelscher, Max Helmstadter (3).

Assists: Alex Robinson, Max Helmstadter, Dylan Rufener (2), Matt Cumming, Henry Hoelscher.

Goalie: Mees Rosol, 32 saves.

