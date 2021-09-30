The Sun Prairie girls swimming team’s season continued Friday, Sept. 24 with a trip down to Janesville to take on the Parker Vikings. After destroying Beloit Memorial the week prior, 137-22, the Cardinals kept it rolling against the Vikings. The Cardinals came out on top, 138-24.
The day got off to a solid start for the ladies as their two top teams in the 200 medley relay took first and second place. The squad of Olivia Sala, Ruthie Pavelski, Brielle Laube, and Tori Barnet took 1st with a time of 1:55.23. Abby Krejcha, Ellie Reeder, Lily Breyer, and Brooke Laube made up the 2nd place squad which finished with a time of 2:00.71.
In the 200 freestyle, Sun Prairie had the top three finishers as Brooke Laube took 1st with a time of 2:07.19, followed by Maeve Sullivan with 2:09.62 and Hattie Hessling with 2:14.07.
There were only Cardinals competing in the 200 individual medley, but that didn’t stop the swimmers from competing hard and putting up solid timed. Tori Barnet won the event with a time of 2:17.88, followed by Brielle Laube with a time of 2:24.46 and Mikaiya Stampf with 2:34.06.
Sun Prairie swam away from the competition again in the 50 freestyle, taking the top three spots. Olivia Sala won the event with a time of 25.73, followed by teammates Ruthie Pavelski with 25.79 and Lily Breyer with 27.17.
You may be noticing a trend developing, because the Cardinals had the top three finishers in the 100 fly as well. Maeve Sullivan took 1st with her time of 1:08.71. Lila Gunnink finished 2nd with a time of 1:10.30, followed closely by Kate Lange with a time of 1:11.30.
Only one Parker swimmer competed in the 100 free, and she couldn’t keep pace with Sun Prairie’s three swimmers. Olivia Sala added her second individual win of the day with her time of 55.81, followed by Layla Schneider with 1:00.35 in 2nd and Cece Bub in 3rd with a time of 1:02.70.
There were only Cardinals competing in the 500 freestyle. Brielle Laube was the quickest of them, finishing in 5:41.13. Abby Krejcha followed closely with a time of 5:48.48.
Sun Prairie was unstoppable in the 200 freestyle relay as well. The top team from the Cardinals was composed of Olivia Sala, Lily Breyer, Maeve Sullivan, and Tori Barnet as they scorched their way to a 1:43.46 time. Nine seconds behind them was the team of Lila Gunnink, Cece Bub, Ellie Reeder, and Hattie Hessling.
The 100 backstroke was the best fight the Cardinals had gotten out of Parker all day. Tadyn McCann of the Vikings gave Brooke Laube a great run for first place. Laube would win the event with her time of 1:05.88, followed closely by McCann’s time of 1:06.76. Sun Prairie’s Ruthie Pavelski also put up a solid time of 1:07.45 to stay near the top.
The Cardinals went right back to their dominant ways in the 100 breaststroke. Ellie Reeder took 1st with a time of 1:14.15, followed by fellow Cardinal Tori Barnet in 2nd with a time of 1:17.91 and teammate Lily Breyer in 3rd with a time of 1:20.11.
The day ended with more great swimming from Sun Prairie in the 400 freestyle relay. The top squad for Sun Prairie, comprised of Ruthie Pavelski, Lydia Zenobi, Hattie Hessling, and Maeve Sullivan won the event with a time of 3:53.20. Right behind them, with a time of 3:54.26, was another Sun Prairie team comprised of Brielle Laube, Nora Van De Wiel, Abby Krejcha, and Brooke Laube.
Next up for the Cardinals is a home meet with Madison Memorial Friday, Oct. 1. With a month left before sectionals begin, the girls have plenty of time to continue to get better and faster to make a push in the state tournament.