SOPHIE FISKE
Sun Prairie’s Sophie Fiske was the only swimmer to win four gold medals at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 State Swimming & Diving Championships. Fiske was named the Wisconsin Swim Coaches Association Division 1 co-Swimmer of the Year.

Sun Prairie’s Sophie Fiske has been named the 2020 Division 1 Wisconsin Swim Coaches Association co-Swimmer of the Year.

The announcement was made during the 2020 WISCA All-State Banquet, which this year was done via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic. Making the proclamation of the award were WISCA President Kyle Bell and WISCA blogger Phil McDade.

Fiske, a junior, shares the honor with Brookfield East junior Reilly Tiltmann.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever had a tie before,” said McDade. “(They are) two swimmers certainly deserving of award.”

Fiske was the only swimmer in Division 1 to earn four gold medals at state, repeating as state champion in both the 50 and 100-yard while anchoring both the winning 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays.

“I thought it was really exciting,” said Fiske, who watched the All-State Banquet on her computer. “Not just me personally but I feel really good for my team and knowing that I’m representing Sun Prairie well.”

Fiske’s 50 freestyle (:22.93 seconds) and 100 freestyle (:49.82) times were both the third-fastest swims all-time in WIAA Division 1 state history as she helped lead Sun Prairie to its second straight third-place finish.

Fiske also teamed up with Paige Rundahl, Hannah Marshall and Grace Sala to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.20), and along with Bree Moericke, Sala and Janelle Schulz won the 400 freestyle relay (3:25.86).

Fiske already has her sights set on next season, as she and her Cardinal teammates look to repeat as Big Eight Conference champions.

“We’re excited for next year, hopefully we have another great year,” she said.

Fiske was coached the last three years by Nancy Harms, who announced her retirement following the 2019 season.

“Sophie so deserves this, she works so hard,” said Harms. “She’s got her goals in mind, she’s driven and she’s done great.”

Harms was one of three finalists for Division 1 Coach of the Year. Mike Rose of Brookfield East earned the honor.

2020 WISCA ALL-STATE AWARD WINNERS

DIVISION 1 GIRLS

Swimmers of the Year

Sophie Fiske — Sun Prairie

Reilly Tiltman — Brookfield East

Diver of the Year

Av Osero — Neenah

Coach of the Year

Mike Rose — Brookfield East

Diving Coach of the Year

Carol Rose — Brookfield East

DIVISION 2 GIRLS

Swimmer of the Year

Anna teDuits — Madison Edgewood

Diver of the Year

Bella Smith — Whitnall

Coach of the Year

Emily Schwabe — Madison Edgewood

Diving Coach of the Year

Cheryl Weber — Whitnall

DIVISION 1 BOYS

Swimmer of the Year

Kaiser Neverman — Green Bay Southwest

Diver of the Year

Mike Konle — Milwaukee Marquette

Coach of the Year

Danny Lynam — Middleton

Diving Coach of the Year

Herman Acevedo — Milwaukee Marquette

DIVISION 2 BOYS

Swimmer of the Year

Truman teDuits — Madison Edgewood

Diver of the Year

Ben Stitgen — Madison Edgewood

Coach of the Year

Dan Lindstrom — Madison Edgewood

Diving Coach of the Year

Trevor Sisson — Monona Grove

