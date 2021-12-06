The Sun Prairie boys swimming team began its 2021-22 campaign with a dual with Middleton on Friday, Dec. 3. Always a solid opponent, Middleton pushed Sun Prairie to set the tone for the rest of the season.
The day kicked off for the varsity swimmers in the 200 medley relay. Sun Prairie had three relay teams compete. The combination of Jesse Hammes, Trevor Nicodemus, Nathan Halbach, and Jonah Gunnink finished the highest of the three, claiming 2nd place with a time of 1:39.94. That group was just behind the top Middleton team’s time of 1:39.36.
Middleton continued its winning ways in the 200 freestyle. Nick Chirafisi won the event with a time of 1:50.17. Two Sun Prairie swimmers rounded out the top three. Harper Stolte finished 2nd with a time of 1:54.71 and Bennett Braatz claimed 3rd with a time of 1:57.82.
Sun Prairie got its first 1st-place finish of the day in the 200 individual medley. Jonathan Schluesche won the event with a time of 2:01.84. Schluesche’s teammate, Nathan Halbach, took 2nd as well with his time of 2:04.11.
The victory was short lived for Sun Prairie as Middleton won the next two events. In the 50 freestyle, Middleton’s Jack Madoch won with a time of 21.65. Sun Prairie’s Ethan Braatz wasn’t far behind, claiming 2nd with a time of 21.95. Jesse Hammes also turned in a quality time of 23.45 to take 4th.
The 100 butterfly was another impressive performance from Middleton as the Cardinals took three of the top four places. Venden Berge of Middleton won the event with a time of 54.82. Bennett Braatz was Sun Prairie’s highest finisher as he took 2nd with a time of 55.48.
Jonah Gunnink of Sun Prairie claimed 2nd place in the 100 freestyle, the Cardinals’ highest finisher with a time of 50.57. There was no catching Middleton’s Jack Madoch, who turned in a time of 47.84.
Gunnink would improve on the day, though. He won the 100 backstroke event with his time of 55.28. Sun Prairie’s Jonathan Schluesche also performed well, claiming 3rd with a time of 56.54.
Sun Prairie carried that momentum into the 100 breaststroke. Trevor Nicodemus won the event with a time of 1:03.38 followed by teammate Nathan Halbach in 2nd with his time of 1:04.94.
Sun Prairie’s winning ways continued in the 200 freestyle relay. The Cardinals’ team of Nathan Halbach, Jesse Hammes, Jonathan Schluesche, and Ethan Braatz turned in a time of 1:31.02 to claim the top of the podium. Sun Prairie’s other team, consisting of Coby Zander, Jacob Lee, Harper Stolte, and Trevor Nicodemus claimed 3rd with a time of 1:36.04.
Middleton would have the last laugh in the relays, however. In the final event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay, Middleton claimed first as its team of Venden Berge, Theo Wolf, Jack Madoch, and Nick Chirafisi turned in a time of 3:18.14. Sun Prairie’s relay team of Jonathan Schluesche, Jonah Gunnink, Bennett Braatz, and Ethan Braatz claimed 2nd place with their time of of 3:23.28.
Immediately following the Middleton meet, Sun Prairie hosted an invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4. There, the Cardinals took 2nd place as a team out of nine schools with a team score of 424.50. LinnMar won the invitational with a team score of 477.50. Madison Memorial rounded out the top three with a team score of 306.
Bennett Braatz highlighted the day for the Cardinals, winning the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.97. Outside of Braatz’s win, Sun Prairie had a couple of 2nd place finishes as well. The relay team of Nathan Halbach, Bennett Braatz, Jonathan Schluesche, and Ethan Braatz claimed 2nd in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:38.74. LinnMar won the event with a time of 1:38.64.
Schluesche took a 2nd place in an individual swim as well. His time of 2:02.97 earned him 2nd in the 200 individual medley. Madison Memorial’s Gabe Pitzen won the event with a time of 1:59.92.
Back in the relays, the combination of Jesse Hammes, Bennett Braatz, Jacob Lee, and Trevor Nicodemus claimed 2nd place yet again with a time of 1:32.45. Madison Memorial won the event with a time of 1:29.75.
Sun Prairie will aim to spin some of these solid performances from the opening weekend into more success down the line. Next up, the Cardinals will travel to Verona for a Triple-Dual against the Wildcats as well as Janesville Craig.