MIDDLETON — Whether it’s a normal season or the abnormal alternate fall season, when Sun Prairie and Middleton play it’s always a rivalry game.
All those abnormalities went out the window as Friday’s showdown of the Big Eight Conference football perennial powerhouses once again proved to be a battle to the very end, with Sun Prairie holding on for a 17-3 victory to move to 3-0 during the alternate campaign.
Quarterbacks Jerry Kaminski and Brady Stevens combined for 141 yards and two touchdowns (one each) through the air despite playing in a driving rainstorm. Kaminski threw completed 4-of-8 passes for 79 yards while Stevens was 5-of-13 for 62 yards.
Both teams entered the game 2-0 and ranked in the WisSports.net Alternate Spring Division 1 Coaches Poll. But No. 4 Sun Prairie was able to find the end zone while Middleton, ranked No. 8, was not.
Once again the Sun Prairie defense was overpowering, holding Middleton to 140 yards of total offense and out of the end zone; the Cardinals’ only points came on a third-quarter field goal.
Sun Prairie drew first blood. After neither team scored in the first quarter, the visiting Cardinals put together a nine-play, 62-yard drive capped off by Stevens’ 2-yard pass to senior Payton Jenkins on a fourth-and-goal play with 4 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first half.
A 37-yard Stevens-to-Kamron Gothard pass play set up the game’s first score. Following an incomplete pass and two Andrew Stoner runs, Sun Prairie faced a fourth-and-goal from the 2.
Under a heavy Middleton rush the always calm Stevens rolled to his left before spotting a wide open Jenkins in the end zone. Owen Konopacki’s extra point gave Sun Prairie a 7-0 lead.
Sun Prairie’s defense set up the second score. On the first play from scrimmage to start the second half Middleton fumbled a double reverse where senior linebacker Mekhi Gullens pounced on the loose ball at the Cardinal 13-yard line.
Four plays later Konopacki drilled a 29-yard field goal giving Sun Prairie a 10-0 lead with 11:01 remaining in the third quarter.
Middleton (2-1) finally broke through the Sun Prairie defense, but only with a field goal as Sawyer Pertzborn connected from 27 yards, cutting the SP lead to 10-3 with 1:39.
The host Cardinals would not score again, while Sun Prairie added the dagger in the fourth quarter, a 26-yard Kaminski-to-Michael McMillan with 9:31 remaining.
McMillan caught four passes for 46 yards while Stoner was SP’s leading rusher, gaining 36 yards on nine carries.
Isaac Hamm paced the Sun Prairie defense as the junior defensive end finished the night with nine tackles and one tackle for a loss. Gullens added two TFL’s and six total tackles, while junior defensive end Addison Ostrenga had six stops.
Konopacki remained perfect on the season making both of his extra points.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will begin its second go-through of the short league schedule playing at Verona Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m at the brand new VHS field.
SUN PRAIRIE 17, MIDDLETON 3
Sun Prairie 0 7 3 7 — 17
Middleton 0 0 3 0 — 3
Second Quarter
Sun Prairie — Jenkins 2 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick), 4:31.
Third Quarter
Sun Prairie — FG, Konopacki, 28, 11:01.
Middleton — FG, Pertzborn, 27, 1:39.
Fourth Quarter
Sun Prairie — McMillan 26 pass from Kaminski (Konopacki kick), 9:31.
First Downs — SP 8, M 9. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 30-30, M 35-79. Passing Yards — SP 141, M 61. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 9-21-0, M 8-26-0. Fumbles-lost — SP 2-0, M 3-2. Penalties — SP 5-34, M 3-20.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: SP: Stoner 9-36; M: Gray 19-69.
Passing: SP: Kaminski 4-8-0, 79; Stevens 5-13-0, 62; M: Pertzborn 8-26-0, 61.
Receiving: SP: McMillan 4-46; Gothard 2-77; M: Finch 3-50.
