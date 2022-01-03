Sign up for youth Softball and Baseball in Sun Prairie.

Juniors Baseball Registration closes earlier than other leagues on Marsh 1st. All other leagues until March 31st.

Registration is based on current grade level.

Baseball - Pee Wee 4K/K, Rookies 1st/2nd, Minors 3rd/4th, Majors 5th/6th, Juniors 7th/8th

Softball - Rookies 1st/2nd, Minors 3rd/4th, Majors 5th/6th, Juniors 7th and up

Please visit spybas.com to register

Direct all questions to spyouthbbsb@gmail.com

